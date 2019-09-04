Mother Dog Digs Through Debris to Help Rescuer Find Her Buried Puppies

A heart-touching video of a stray dog digging for her newborn puppies has left netizens emotional and teary-eyed soon after it went viral on social media. The puppies were buried underneath the debris of a house that had collapsed.

The clip, shared on YouTube by Animal Aid Unlimited (AAU), India, has been viewed over 18 lakh times since being posted on August 28. AAU received a call that a mother dog was howling, crying out for help for rescuing her babies from the rubbles of a collapsed house.

The video, which is around four minutes, shows that as soon as the rescuer arrived at the spot to help herthe mother dog seemed to be pleading him. She is seen whining even as she directs the rescuer to the particular area. The rescuer followed the lead and removed the stones and rubble from the spot.

According to the clip, though the rescue team was not sure whether the puppies were alive, the mother dog wanted to make sure that the rescuers pace up in helping her save her babies. She kept on urging them to move faster. She probably knew that the rescuer did not have adequate time and feared if her puppies might suffocate to death.

To speed up the process, the mother dog joined the rescue and continued to dig till the time the shrill cries of the puppies could be heard. To their amazement, they found the babies alive and they were eventually rescued.

The mother dog did not leave her litter even for even a second. The rescuers found a safe place for the mother dog to rest and feed her puppies.

After the video was shared online, it was flooded with comments complimenting the rescue team as well as the resilience of the dog.

“Dear animal aid, the world is at your feet. We support you. We respect you. We trust you. We love you. We thank you. May god bless you. Thanks for so many likes,” read one of the comments.

Another person commented, “The dog is biting rocks to move them out of the way, the mother instinct is strong in nature.”

Other comments included: “I was in tears when I saw the Mamma doggie's apprehensions. The outstanding rescue job done by these kind souls is nothing but God's work. Bless them a million times. You have humbled many of us. Mamma doggie is a living example of love. God bless her too.. We all got a lot to learn from this.”

“That lad is a true angel. I am crying my eyes out. Thank you for helping those souls in need. Greetings from Mexico City.”

“Kudos to the guy..And to the mother dog..What a display of affection.”

“Brother you will be helped by god or that dog in another world.....great job brother.”

