Mother Dog Guards Baby Girl Abandoned in Field All Night in Chhattisgarh

In a heart-wrenching incident, a newborn baby girl was abandoned in a field in Chhattisgarh’s Saristal village, but what melted everyone’s heart was that the infant was looked after by a mother dog for the whole night before it was rescued, as per a report by ETV Bharat. According to the people of Saristal village, which is in Mungeli district, they spotted the baby after hearing her cries and discovered that the infant had no clothes on her while even the umbilical cord was still attached. Initially, people spotted some stray dogs wandering around the baby but were soon surprised to see that a mother dog was guarding the baby girl. As per reports, a task force led by ASI Chintaram Binjhwar reached the village in the morning and rescued the baby from the fields.

The incident came to light when IPS Dipanshu Kabra took to his Twitter handle to share the story along with a picture of the infant with a few puppies lying on dry straw. Captioning the photo, the officer wrote “I was disheartened reading this news. The police have taken the infant to hospital and investigation is underway.” (translated from Hindi)

खबर पढ़कर मन व्यथित हो गया.बच्ची को पुलिस ने अस्पताल पहुंचा दिया है, मामले की छानबीन जारी है.यदि आप बेटा-बेटी में भेद-भाव की सोच से ग्रस्त हैं तो आप अभिभावक बनने लायक नहीं हैं.दोषियों को कानून के तहत सख्त सजा मिले. ऐसे पाप रोकें, दकियानूसी सोच त्यागें, बेटा-बेटी एक समान मानें. pic.twitter.com/JDD5tQExSu— Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) December 19, 2021

The officer further expressed dismay over the incident and wrote “If you are mentally ill to think of discriminating between a boy and a girl child then you do not deserve to be a parent. “The culprits should be strictly punished under the law. Stop such sins. Give up on your narrow-mindedness and consider boys and girls as equals,” he further wrote.

As told to ETV Bharat, local sarpanch Munna Patel explained that “We had come out for work and at 11 am we saw that there is a newborn baby girl was lying in the village amid dogs. Then, we informed the health department. After that, the newborn was taken to the hospital.”

The police is stepping up efforts to look for the infant’s family. Meanwhile, the child was referred to The Child Line Project and was even named as ‘Akansha’.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.