Mother Duck Sacrifices Her Life to Save Ducklings from Snake in Heart-breaking Viral Video

A mother’s love is so universal that it hardly needs to be defined. From humans to small rodents – every mother bear similar, if not exact, emotions for their offspring.

Sudha Ramen, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, recently shared a video that is both heart-breaking and heart-warming at the same time. The video features a shallow hole in the ground with dozens of ducklings and their mother, signifying that it is probably their home. But there’s also a snake, slowly sliding down into the hole, ready to feast on the abundant young preys.

The mother is immediately aware of the danger posed to her kids and she begins to push her chicks out. Flapping her wing to shield them from the reptilian predator, she goes on expelling her children outside the hole as quick as she can, literally throwing them out.

Soon, the snake is completely inside the hole and has a hold on the struggling mother. But she doesn’t stop. Not until the last of her chicks are out safely and away from the danger. The video end with the mother flapping her wings as the snake coils tightly around her, in preparation of devouring her.

They say the strength of motherhood is greater than the nature's laws. A heartwrenching video. #Shared pic.twitter.com/laUozmtxy7 — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) October 22, 2020

It has been viewed over 60,000 times. The video has made twitter folks emotional and appreciative of the motherly sacrifice of the duck.

Some people were offended at the video and wanted the camera person to rescue the bird.

Others rightly replied it’s a way of nature.

Some even went on as far as to accuse that the attack was planned.

Even in that case, the mother’s sacrifice to save her children cannot be erased.