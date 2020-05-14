BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Mother Earth Finding Ways to Heal During Coronavirus Pandemic: Rohit Sharma

(Photo Credit: Reuters) Rohit Sharma has taken a chill pill ahead of Thursday's match against West Indies, even engaging in a game of charades on the bus ride to Manchester.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 14, 2020, 4:22 PM IST
Star Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma on Thursday said the silver lining during these tough times -- brought by the outbreak of novel coronavirus -- has been the nature finding a way to heal itself.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world to a standstill and Rohit is spending his time at home with family since the nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 24.

"This virus has come like a storm in all of our lives and disrupted what we call normal. If we wanted to look at things in a positive way, Mother Earth is finding her way to heal. Times like these make you grasp for the silver linings and that's what we must cling to," Rohit said in a post on his official Twitter handle.

The entire world has come to a standstill because of the coronavirus pandemic which has so far claimed close to 3 lakh lives globally.

In India, over 78,000 people have been so far infected with the virus while more than 2500 have lost their lives.

In normal circumstances, Rohit would have been currently the Mumbai Indians in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. However, because of the pandemic, the cash-rich league stands indefinitely postponed.

