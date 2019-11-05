Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mother Feels Humiliated after Restaurant Bill Calls Her 2-Year-Old Daughter 'Terrifying'

The mother of the child was left shocked and insulted after she asked for the invoice of the order they placed, suspecting that they were being overcharged.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 5, 2019, 6:04 PM IST
Mother Feels Humiliated after Restaurant Bill Calls Her 2-Year-Old Daughter 'Terrifying'
(Facebook/ @Kimberley Sze )

People often take their children for movies, shopping or even when they want to sip a cup of coffee. This not just helps children to see the world outside but also teaches how to behave in a social environment.

A family in New Zealand too decided to hit a coffee shop over the weekend with a 2-year-old girl. The mother of the child was left shocked and insulted after she asked for the invoice of the order they placed, suspecting that they were being overcharged, reported Stuff New Zealand.

Instead of mentioning the table name or the name of any of the family members, the receipt instead described the toddler as a "terrifying kid". The employee at the coffee shop typed "Fam w the terrifying kid".

Taking to Facebook, the woman - Kimberley Sze - shared the picture of the receipt that she was given by Coffee Supreme Welles Street in Christchurch.

She slammed the receipt as "disrespectful" and call out the staff of the coffee shop for "intentionally overcharging" them.

"Writing 'family with the terrifying kid' on our ticket AND intentionally overcharging us... nice one," the mother of the two-year-old said.

Sze added, "She's never been a terror, never had a meltdown, never caused any problems and the same people working today always comment on how cute and sweet she is."

She further said that she along with other family members left the coffee shop without getting the food that they ordered for. She even said that the outlet had lost some regular customers on the day of the incident.

Coffee Supreme extended apology "publicly" to Sze. According to the report, Sze said that the Coffee Supreme's food and beverage manager Tim Norriss met her and apologised to her in person. Norriss also offered her a full refund for the meal that the family had ordered.

The report further said that Norriss said the coffee shop employee who wrote the message had been put on leave.

