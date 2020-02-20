English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
'Mother from Another Brother': Umar Akmal Turns into an Overnight Meme After Caption 'Blunder'

Image tweeted by @mylifeharleen.

Umar Akmal, who plays for Quetta Gladiators, was recently en route Karachi with Abdul Razzak to join Pakistan Super League 2020 starting Thursday.

Anurag Verma
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 20, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal is the undisputed king of selfies. Head over Akmal's social media accounts and you'll know what we are talking about. Birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, team tours -- the 29-year-old wicket-keeper batsman has documented it all with selfies.

However, with great social media presence comes even greater trolling.

Whether it's his kick-boxing videos or him striking a pose with a luxurious Bentley, the Pakistani has always been on the troll radar of Twitter.

Akmal, who plays for Quetta Gladiators, was recently en route Karachi to join the cricket carnival Pakistan Super League 2020 starting Thursday between Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators.

He was accompanied by his team's assistant coach and former Pakistani all-rounder Abdul Razzak. Akmal being Akmal, snapped a photo with Razzak and posted it on Twitter.

While the duo looked suave in their team's formal suits, it was something else that caught everyone's eye.

"Mother from another brother," Akmal reportedly captioned his selfie.

It's worth pointing out that the tweet does not exist on the microblogging site. Did Akmal realise the hilarious goof up and immediately take it down from his account? Or did an Internet troll simply photoshop cricketer's tweet and somehow it looked believable since Akmal has, on several instances, made glaring gaffes online?

We will never know. What we do know is people too had doubts about the authenticity of the tweet.

But for good or bad, the damage had already been done. The cricket fans from India, as well as Pakistan, got creative with captions and quotes at the expense of Akmal.

#UmarAkmalQuote soon became the top-trending hashtag on Twitter.

Last year, Akmal had put foot in his mouth while promoting his team Quetta Gladiators in 2019's edition of PSL.

“Zaahir si baat hai Quetta ki team Karachi aayi hui hai aur hum apne home ground pe khel rahe hain, aur crowd jitna bhi support karega hamari team ko, team utna accha perform karegi. Aur crowd issi tarike se har team ko support karega toh agla IPL sorry PSL yahin pe hoga (Our team Quetta is here in Karachi and we are playing on our home ground. More the support from the crowd, better the team will perform. And if the crowd supports every team like this, the next IPL sorry PSL will be held here)."

Thankfully, there was a video proof back then to attest the same.

