'Mother from Another Brother': Umar Akmal Turns into an Overnight Meme After Caption 'Blunder'

Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal is the undisputed king of selfies. Head over Akmal's social media accounts and you'll know what we are talking about. Birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, team tours -- the 29-year-old wicket-keeper batsman has documented it all with selfies.

However, with great social media presence comes even greater trolling.

Whether it's his kick-boxing videos or him striking a pose with a luxurious Bentley, the Pakistani has always been on the troll radar of Twitter.

Akmal, who plays for Quetta Gladiators, was recently en route Karachi to join the cricket carnival Pakistan Super League 2020 starting Thursday between Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators.

Welcome to karrrachi 😌💜#PurpleForce

Cant wait to see you guys playing in my city once again

Good luck to @TeamQuetta and @Umar96Akmal pic.twitter.com/zhVfDYE2ee — Umar Akmal Khi FC (@mylifeharleen) February 16, 2020

He was accompanied by his team's assistant coach and former Pakistani all-rounder Abdul Razzak. Akmal being Akmal, snapped a photo with Razzak and posted it on Twitter.

While the duo looked suave in their team's formal suits, it was something else that caught everyone's eye.

"Mother from another brother," Akmal reportedly captioned his selfie.

subah subah ye kya dekh liya bc pic.twitter.com/Umb9bH2ehG — Sunil- the cricketer (@1sInto2s) February 19, 2020

It's worth pointing out that the tweet does not exist on the microblogging site. Did Akmal realise the hilarious goof up and immediately take it down from his account? Or did an Internet troll simply photoshop cricketer's tweet and somehow it looked believable since Akmal has, on several instances, made glaring gaffes online?

We will never know. What we do know is people too had doubts about the authenticity of the tweet.

Obviously edited — Saad jawed (@Saadjawed2222) February 19, 2020

I think that tweet from Umar Akmal is fake — Junaid Siddiqui (@siddiquimjk) February 19, 2020

But for good or bad, the damage had already been done. The cricket fans from India, as well as Pakistan, got creative with captions and quotes at the expense of Akmal.

Umar Akmal captioned a pic with friend as "mother from another brother" n all started trolling him for the error. Grow up guys! Stop mocking! Learn to encourage ppl, help them, teach them. Try this good work n start it by helping ppl around u. Remember: Home begins at charity.🙏 — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) February 19, 2020

If I am bad, you are my dad



~ Umar akmal pic.twitter.com/1yC1iP8sIf — gaurav (@gauravjain444) February 19, 2020

Here is my entry

" Policy is the best 👍 honesty"

By_ Umar Akmal. #UmarAkmalQuote pic.twitter.com/FoYPk3bhLH — Hitesh Janghela (@HiteshJanghela) February 19, 2020

Blood is in my cricket.

-Umar Akmal. pic.twitter.com/YFwAss17K1 — Memers production (@memes_walay) February 17, 2020

#UmarAkmalQuote soon became the top-trending hashtag on Twitter.

Don’t smile because it’s over,

Cry because it happened.”

– Dr. Umar Akmal#UmarAkmalQuote pic.twitter.com/2useLekeeL — Good Guy (@gooljaar) February 19, 2020

"Me with my large Foofa and its small kid" - Umar Akmal #UmarAkmalQuote pic.twitter.com/xlnfizr76K — Harsh Chaudhary (@Harshjatt_ABD17) February 19, 2020

If you are free at something, never do it for good - Umar Akmal



#UmarAkmalQuote pic.twitter.com/HgXlpvkCJt — A M I T (@invincible6_) February 19, 2020

success is first step to failure #UmarAkmalQuote pic.twitter.com/tkKwYuhDHu — sai Kiran (@chintu678) February 19, 2020

Last year, Akmal had put foot in his mouth while promoting his team Quetta Gladiators in 2019's edition of PSL.

“Zaahir si baat hai Quetta ki team Karachi aayi hui hai aur hum apne home ground pe khel rahe hain, aur crowd jitna bhi support karega hamari team ko, team utna accha perform karegi. Aur crowd issi tarike se har team ko support karega toh agla IPL sorry PSL yahin pe hoga (Our team Quetta is here in Karachi and we are playing on our home ground. More the support from the crowd, better the team will perform. And if the crowd supports every team like this, the next IPL sorry PSL will be held here)."

Thankfully, there was a video proof back then to attest the same.