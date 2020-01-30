Take the pledge to vote

Mother Furious After Daycare Writes Message on Toddler's Belly With Marker

The mother adds that if writing a message was the mission, the same could have been done by writing it down on the child’s diaper and not his skin.

Trending Desk

January 30, 2020
A furious mother took to social media to hit out at a daycare centre for writing down a message on her son’s stomach.

Heather, a single mother of two, discovered the message scribbled with a green marker when she went to change her toddler Milo’s diapers, Daily Mirror UK reported.

She then posted on Facebook, writing how the daycare sends her daily reports regarding the behavior of both of her kids, whether they needed refill of diapers or wipes.

She says that she might have missed the previous day’s message asking for diapers and then met with the alarming message on Milo’s torso.

The message read: “Mum I'm out of diapers please read my report”. What added to her fury was that the ink was hard to remove.

The American mother also posted a picture of the message after she scrubbed it. The message was still visible even after scrubbing several times.

Heather goes on to say that she met several teachers while dropping and picking up her kids. Even if she failed to see the message, any of the teachers could have conveyed it to her personally.

She also adds that if writing a message was the mission, the same could have been done by writing it down on the child’s diaper and not his skin.

The mother said she would be visiting the daycare the next day and “have some words”.

