Mother Giraffe Fights With Lioness To Save Her Newborn, But...

A video showing an intense battle between a mother giraffe protecting her newborn against the lioness has surfaced on social media. Initially, the mother and baby giraffes were seen roaming around freely. And then a group of hyenas appears on one side and a dangerous lioness on the other. It looked like these animals had their eyes set on the baby giraffe.

While the group of hyenas changed its mood and retreated, the lioness stood her ground. Since the baby giraffe could not even walk properly, the mother had to protect the child.

First, she kept moving with her baby like a shadow, she pushed the baby down a cliff accidentally. Before the mother could find a way to take her baby out, the lioness caught hold of the baby giraffe. The lioness grabbed the baby giraffe in her jaw and dragged it away.

But the mother giraffe chases the lioness to save her baby. As soon as the mother leaves her child, the lioness catches it again.

Despite all this, the lioness could not kill the baby giraffe, who got up but couldn’t walk and fell into a river because of weakness and wounds. While it tried to come out of the water, the baby giraffe couldn’t and was seen drowning as the video ended.

The video has been posted to the YouTube channel Latest Sightings.

