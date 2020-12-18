Mother Kills Child in Hotel, Carries Life-Like Doll to Cover Up For Murder

A horrific account of homicide in Texas has come to light as a jury found a mother guilty of being involved in her two-year-old daughter’s murder and was given 20 years in prison. Tiaundra Christon (23) will now have to spend two decades behind bars for not only killing the child but dumping her body in a lake.

According to media reports, Tiaundra took the help of her boyfriend to physically and sexually assault Hazana Anderson before she died in 2018. Earlier, she had pleaded not guilty to her charge of tampering with a human corpse. It was on December 14 that the jury decided on a sentence for the defendant. Tiaundra has also been fined $10,000 for the charge.

The details of the case get more chilly as Tiaundra had purchased a life-size doll and dressed up the toy in her daughter’s clothes to give the impression that Hazana was still alive. The news report cited a release to share the account of the incident as revealed by Galveston County Criminal District Attorney Jack Roady.

The attorney said that Tiaundra had taken Hazana with her while travelling from College Station to Houston to visit her boyfriend Kenny Hewett. The three then stayed together at a Houston Downtowner Inn for the night. Thereafter when Tiaundra returned to her place, neighbours and friends saw her with a child and presumed her to be Hazana. CCTV footage from a Walmart store has also revealed Tiaundra travelling along with a child.

A few days later, it was Tiaundra who called the emergency number to report her daughter missing. She told police that Hazana had gone missing from Gabbard Park in College Station and a massive search operation was launched to find the girl. However, the missing investigation turned into a murder investigation as police found a life-sized doll wearing the same clothing that Tiaundra had claimed to be on her child at the time of going missing. The toy was found from a trash can located just across the street from where Tiaundra was seen to have parked her car.

After being interrogated, Tiaundra revealed that she had been taking the doll around to make it seem like she was still alive, whereas she had passed away at the hotel in Houston. Hazana’s cause of death remains undetermined but it was after her passing that the pair dumped the toddler’s body into a lake. Kenny is also a co-defendant in the case and had pleaded guilty on the charge of tampering with a human corpse in November 2019 and was sentenced to the maximum 20 years in prison.