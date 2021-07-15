Mother Koala Snuggles Her Baby in Adorable Clip, Melts Netizens' Hearts

Koalas are considered to be one of the cutest animals on the planet by many. This is proven by this video from Australia showing a mama koala snuggling with her baby. Netizens cannot get enough of this heartwarming video which shows the love of a mother towards her baby. The video was first shared on Tourism Australia’s official Twitter account and has had 330.3k views since. The footage was taken at the Wildlife Sydney Zoo in New South Wales, and the newborn koala has been named Kimba. In the 8-second video, the mom koala can be seen sitting on a tree limb, closely clutching its infant while yawning and almost falling asleep.

“Koala snuggles make our hearts sing. The koala joey season has taken place over the last few months in Australia. Pictured here is Kimba and her mum at Wildlife Sydney Zoo in New South Wales,” read the caption with the video. It also mentioned that the picture was clicked by someone named Renee Howell.

#Koala snuggles make our hearts sing The koala joey season has taken place over the last few months in #Australia. Pictured here is Kimba and her mum at @WILDLIFESydney zoo in @NewSouthWales, captured by @ReneeHowell18 #seeaustralia #visitnsw #holidayherethisyear pic.twitter.com/XqlkexZt2c — Australia (@Australia) July 13, 2021

The comments under the video are filled with love towards these little adorable mammals. “So sweet,” said a user while another commented with, “So cute."

So adorable — Patti masterson (@patti_masterson) July 13, 2021

Many have also taken upon themselves to also educate others about these creatures as a comment reads that the Koalas are visible on hills of Australia and can be seen just eating and sleeping till they finish all greenery on trees.

Koila is visible on hills of Austeriala - it is eating and sleeping creature finish all greenery on tree - never tire countios eating .— Pushpa Nathani (@NathaniPushpa) July 14, 2021

Baby Koalas continue to drink milk from their mother until they are around a year old. Also, young Koalas stay with their moms until the following season’s baby emerges from the pouch. The infant will then scatter and locate its own home range. If a female does not reproduce every year, the kid stays with her for a longer period of time and has a better chance of living on its own.

