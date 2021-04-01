Mother Left Rs 100-worth Harry Potter Hardback for Daughters as Inheritance, Book Now Worth Rs 30 Lakh

It was 20 years ago, a primary school teacher purchased a hardback copy of Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone from a school fete for £1 (Rs 100 approx). The book is from the first print run in 1997. At the age of 44, the woman died of breast cancer in 2005. She left her four daughters the Harry Potter book she purchased at the fete, so that they could cherish the joy of reading. The daughters soon discovered that the book is a rare first edition now worth around £30,000 (Rs 30 lakhs approx).

The book in question is being described as the ultimate Potter collector’s item — only 500 copies were ever printed and the rare books are in high demand - and a mint condition one previously sold for £68,000 (Rs 68 lakhs approx). A council worker from Burton-upon-Trent, Staffs, confirmed to Birmingham Mail. “The book, which has been gathering dust on a shelf for years, is a Harry Potter first edition.”

The late school teacher was a passionate reader and made sure her kids kept all the books that filled their family home. She wanted them to discover the joy of reading too. According to the report, the Harry Potter book will go under the hammer at Hansons Auctioneers in Staffordshire and is expected to earn the four sisters a huge amount of money. Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, said: “A mother’s love lasts forever and this unexpected gift for her daughters seems heaven sent."

The deceased woman’s 31-year-old eldest daughter, who does not wish to be named, shared with Birmingham Mail that the book had been gathering dust on a shelf since their mother died 16 years ago. The money obtained after the auction will be equally split between the four daughters as a part of their beloved mother’s legacy.