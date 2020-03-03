English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Mother Love: Woodpecker Goes to War With Venomous Snake to Protect Her Eggs

Screenshot from video uploaded by Sky Animals / YouTube.

The viral clip showed how a tiny woodpecker with a red beak confronted a 10-foot long green coloured venomous snake in order to protect her eggs.

The Internet cannot keep calm after a video of what can certainly be termed as a war between a venomous snake and a tiny woodpecker, has gone viral. The clip, which was recorded around 11 years ago, is being reshared on social media.

The two minutes and 58-second-long clip on YouTube has crossed over 8 million views. The clip shows how a tiny woodpecker with a red beak confronting a 10-foot long green coloured venomous snake in order to protect her eggs, said a report published in metro.co.uk.

As it can be seen in the video, the bird, even after being repeatedly attacked by the snake, does not give up till the end. Later, the woodpecker was not seen, apparently, after being badly injured it died or was killed by the snake, the report added.

As per the report, the incident was shot in Peru by an Israeli tourist named Assaf Admoni.

A part of the viral clip has also been shared on micro-blogging site Twitter by Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda with the caption, “All the forces on this planet will never beat that of a mother's love. Woodpecker saving its chicks after a fierce air duel with the snake”.

Those who watched the video hailed mother's incredible bravery and fight it put up to defend its loved ones.

