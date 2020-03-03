Mother Love: Woodpecker Goes to War With Venomous Snake to Protect Her Eggs

The Internet cannot keep calm after a video of what can certainly be termed as a war between a venomous snake and a tiny woodpecker, has gone viral. The clip, which was recorded around 11 years ago, is being reshared on social media.

The two minutes and 58-second-long clip on YouTube has crossed over 8 million views. The clip shows how a tiny woodpecker with a red beak confronting a 10-foot long green coloured venomous snake in order to protect her eggs, said a report published in metro.co.uk.

As it can be seen in the video, the bird, even after being repeatedly attacked by the snake, does not give up till the end. Later, the woodpecker was not seen, apparently, after being badly injured it died or was killed by the snake, the report added.

As per the report, the incident was shot in Peru by an Israeli tourist named Assaf Admoni.

A part of the viral clip has also been shared on micro-blogging site Twitter by Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda with the caption, “All the forces on this planet will never beat that of a mother's love. Woodpecker saving its chicks after a fierce air duel with the snake”.

All the forces on this planet, will never beat that of a mothers love.

Wood pecker saving its chicks after a fierce air duel with the snake👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/mvBo7OWN74 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 1, 2020

Those who watched the video hailed mother's incredible bravery and fight it put up to defend its loved ones.

