Mother Serves ‘Messy Dinner’ By Tipping Food On Table, Raises Debate On Internet

Parents teach children table manners since childhood. They are taught how to eat and drink properly and how to get up and sit in the correct manner at the dinner table, but recently a video went viral where a mother instead of teaching table manners to her children, serves dinner directly on the table without any plates or cutlery. This video has divided the netizens.

The role of a mother is very important in inculcating table manners in children. But, in the video shared on TikTok, the mother cooks food in the kitchen and brings it straight to the table. She tipped the pot on the table directly in front of her husband and children, and they started eating from the table itself. They are not using any plates. This is so strange to see, but the mother herself has given information about this.

The video has been shared from an account named @the3holmboys on TikTok. In the video the woman is seen tipping spaghetti Bolognese directly on the table. Her children are sitting at the table waiting for food and they have a fork in hand. Meanwhile, a smiling mother comes and turns the entire spaghetti from the saucepan in the middle of the table. Children are also very excited to see the steam coming out of the food. After this, the mother comes and pours the Bolognese sauce and meat on top of it.

This clip has been viewed by more than 14 million people so far. However, people watching the video are reacting differently. Some people find this funny while many users on the internet called it messy and dirty. One user said that he has tried it with nachos and fries, while some people said that they are doing it not to use many utensils. At the same time, some people called it a dirty way and said that it is better to eat on a plate than laying it on the plastic table.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here