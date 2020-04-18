Mother-son Duo Play Ping Pong with a Twist to Beat the Lockdown Blues

Confined to indoors in view of coronavirus pandemic, people have a select set of activities like watching web series, scrolling through the social media feed, video calls with friends and family. But four weeks into the lockdown, much of it may seem monotonous and boring.

To break the monotony, a mother-son turned their quarantine activity fun and played the conventional ping pong game with a twist. They bounced the ball off the kitchen pans and pots placed at particular angles on the floor.

The video of 20-year-old Scott Haennelt from California has gone viral on social media. Scott along with his mother has posted a number of videos of their several failed attempts before his mother succeeds to put the ball in the cup.





According to a report by Daily Mail, Scott had always wanted to master a ping pong bouncing ball trick that he saw online. He, however, could not try it before the self-isolation began. (Source: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8224773/TikToker-Scotty-Ryan-mother-nail-incredible-ping-pong-trick-shot-using-pots-pans.html)

Scott and his mother spent hours trying their luck to bounce the ping pong ball into the cup.

The aim of the game is to get the ping pong ball to bounce off all the utensils before landing in the red cup.

Scott is also seen making several attempts but failed to succeed as the ball used to bounce off the rim of the cup at the last moment.

A couple of musicians who have come across Scott's TikTok video of ping pong trick collaborated with the mother-son duo and have tried to make beats and music out of the ball sounds.



