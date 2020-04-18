BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Mother-son Duo Play Ping Pong with a Twist to Beat the Lockdown Blues

Mother-son Duo Play Ping Pong with a Twist to Beat the Lockdown Blues

They bounced the ball off the kitchen pans and pots placed at particular angles on the floor.

Share this:

Confined to indoors in view of coronavirus pandemic, people have a select set of activities like watching web series, scrolling through the social media feed, video calls with friends and family. But four weeks into the lockdown, much of it may seem monotonous and boring.

To break the monotony, a mother-son turned their quarantine activity fun and played the conventional ping pong game with a twist. They bounced the ball off the kitchen pans and pots placed at particular angles on the floor.

The video of 20-year-old Scott Haennelt from California has gone viral on social media. Scott along with his mother has posted a number of videos of their several failed attempts before his mother succeeds to put the ball in the cup.


@scottyryan

LEVEL 2 ##forme ##stayhomestaystrong

♬ Memories (Drinks Bring Back) - Ajay Stephens

According to a report by Daily Mail, Scott had always wanted to master a ping pong bouncing ball trick that he saw online. He, however, could not try it before the self-isolation began. (Source: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8224773/TikToker-Scotty-Ryan-mother-nail-incredible-ping-pong-trick-shot-using-pots-pans.html)

Scott and his mother spent hours trying their luck to bounce the ping pong ball into the cup.

The aim of the game is to get the ping pong ball to bounce off all the utensils before landing in the red cup.

Scott is also seen making several attempts but failed to succeed as the ball used to bounce off the rim of the cup at the last moment.

@scottyryan

Trick shots with my mom are the best trick shots ##forme ##killyourvibe

♬ Float on the Sound (Ey) - Tiagz

@scottyryan

FINALLY ##forme ##toosieslide

♬ Float on the Sound (Ey) - Tiagz

@scottyryan

Trickshots with my mom part 2 (repost) ##forme ##levelup

♬ Float on the Sound (Ey) - Tiagz

A couple of musicians who have come across Scott's TikTok video of ping pong trick collaborated with the mother-son duo and have tried to make beats and music out of the ball sounds.

@scottyryan

##duet with @cameronsandersonuk The freestyle at the end is SO COOL ##remix ##pingpong

♬ original sound - cameronsandersonuk

@scottyryan

##duet with @yunglilbitxhboy this is so cool and everyone was asking for it! ##remix

♬ original sound - yunglilbitxhboy


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    11,906

    +290*  

  • Total Confirmed

    14,378

    +543*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,992

    +225*  

  • Total DEATHS

    480

    +28*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 18 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,518,026

    +52,053*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,240,191

    +88,992*

  • Cured/Discharged

    568,343

    +26,842*  

  • Total DEATHS

    153,822

    +10,097*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres