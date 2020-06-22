Mother Swan Dies of 'Heartbreak' After Teenagers Vandalise its Eggs With Stones in England

A mother swan has been reported to have passed away after some teenagers broke her unhatched eggs with bricks.

A group of teenage boys had reportedly killed the unborn cygnets in the month of May in the Greater Manchester area of England.

The grieving mother was found dead a few days ago, just after the father swan had disappeared. The boys were spotted throwing bricks and stones on the swan’s nest near the Manchester Canal on May 20, reported Manchester Evening News.

Only three out of the total six eggs survived the vandalism. After the incident, more eggs were getting lost and and in the end, there was only one egg left.

The wildlife activists, who were monitoring the family, noted that the father swan had left the nest three weeks ago and had not returned since.

The male is believed to have been driven away by stress and this sadness could have led to the female’s death.

Sam Woodrow, an activist, told the Manchester news portal that the swan had most likely died of a "broken heart".

Another activist, Michael James Mason, posted a couple of pictures of the swan on Facebook in a group called 'All About Bolton'.

He said that he had been following her progress for over 12 weeks. He also said that the swan had to deal with dogs, a duck and moorhen after the attack raged by the humans.

Credits: Michael James Mason / Facebook

