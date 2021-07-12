Mumbai's 'Mother Teresa': Super Cop Adopted 50 Tribal Kids to Give Them Better Lives

If there’s one thing the pandemic has spelt out clearly is that alongside the sufferings of of many,there is no dearth of Good Samaritans in the society either. Many have come out in support of men,women and children who have lost their loved ones to the dreadful virus. Among them is Mumbai cop Rahena Sheikh Bagwan, also known as ‘Mother Teresa. Showing exemplary compassion, the 40-year-old policewoman has adopted 50 tribal students in Maharashtra’s Raigad district. She has also ensured help to many people amid the pandemic. Her contribution has also not gone unnoticed and her good deeds were recognised when police commissioner Hemant Nagrale honoured her with a certificate of excellence.

Rehana had joined the police force as a constable in 2000 and has always been a force to reckon with when it came to working for the needy and downtrodden and along with that, she is also a volleyball player, The New Indian Express reported.

Sharing how she came to adopt the kids Rehana said that last year while they were about to celebrate their daughter’s birthday, she learnt of the Dnyani Vidyalaya in Raigad’s Waje Taluka and decided to speak to the principal after which she was invited to come down to the school. “The kids mostly come from poor backgrounds. Some of them didn’t even have footwear. We used up the money that we had saved for my daughter’s birthday and Eid shopping to help them,” Rehana was quoted as saying.

Despite the hurdle of travel restrictions, Rehana set up a date and went to visit the school students at leisure and found all the students to be extremely disciplined and well behaved. After spending the entire day, she decided to adpot 50 students from the school. Rehana has promised to take care of their education till Class 10.

Rehana has also helped people with oxygen supply, masks, injections and anything that the common man seems to be having trouble procuring. Her compassion aside, she has also won silver and gold medals in sports back in 2017, when she represented the police force in a competition organised in Sri Lanka, reports said.

