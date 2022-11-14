Mother Urges 9-Year-Old Daughter To Undergo Surgery To Look Prettier, What She Said

The notion and social stigma around beauty just don’t seem to go away. Many celebrities like Kylie Jenner have undergone plastic surgeries to look prettier. Going under the knife has become a norm, either to sharpen one’s nose, enhance the cheekbones, or get plum lips, just to transform oneself into a desired look. Plastic surgeries are indeed a personal choice in adults but kids under 18 should never be getting their natural features done as there are certain risks involved.

However, you will be shocked to learn that this Japanese mother has urged her 9-year-old daughter to undergo plastic surgery to beautify her eyes. In addition, the daughter has even agreed to her mother’s strange wish.

In an interview with Vice TV, the mother named Rucchi shared that as a child she suffered from an innate sense of insecurity because she did not have double eyelids. Double eyelids are considered to be a form of beauty standard in Asian countries. Rucchi said that due to the absence of double eyelids, she did not feel pretty or cute, unlike her younger sister who had them. Hence, the mother’s main concern about her daughter, Micchi was that she did not want her child “to grow up with a complex about it.”

In addition, Rucchi was also candid about how Micchi’s eyes were too narrow which seemed as though she was “glaring at people.” What’s more surprising is the fact that Micchi is ready to adhere to her mother’s request, even at such a young age. Talking about the painful and complicated plastic surgery, the 9-year-old said, “If you can endure the pain of plastic surgery, that makes you a beautiful person, in my opinion.”

The mother recalled her own experience in childhood, rueing that nobody in their neighbourhood called her pretty because she had a monolid, unlike her mother and sister. “My mother and younger sister have amazingly big eyes, while I had a monolid. Everyone thought my younger sister was much cuter than me. Women in the neighbourhood blatantly just called my sister cute and gave her sweets. I’ve never been told anything like that,” Ruchi lamented.

“A girl needs double eyelids. I have never seen a girl with monolid who I thought was pretty,” the mother remarked. Speaking about going under the knife at the age of 18, Rucchi further mentioned that while the procedure only took 20 minutes generally, hers took about two hours because the anesthesia failed to work properly.

According to the New York Post, it is legal in Japan for minors to undergo plastic surgeries with parental consent. Japan is also ranked the 4th country in the world, where there are a million cases where people are eager to go through plastic surgery. However, child psychologist Professor Tomohiro Suzuki has warned against kids going under the knife at such a young age.

“You might have a more ambiguous idea of your ideal image. So even if you have plastic surgery done to get closer to your ideal image, that image might change again over time and you’ll need surgery again to get you closer to that new image,” said the psychologist.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here