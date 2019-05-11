Mother Who Skipped Her Own Graduation to Attend Son's Gets an Emotional Surprise

To attend her son Stephan’s commencement ceremony, Sharonda Wilson was unable to attend her own from Ferris State University. Learning this, @cmichprez contacted FSU President Eisler and was able to confer her degree on behalf of FSU's president and trustees. #cmichgraduation pic.twitter.com/anCSTHDCdC — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) May 4, 2019

A mother who decided to skip her graduation ceremony to attend her son’s was in for an emotional surprise. Sharonda Wilson was looking forward to getting her diploma from the Ferris State University in Michigan. However, when she found out that her son, Stephan, was graduating on the same day at Central Michigan University, she decided to forgo her own.Wilson had shared her predicament on Facebook, according to CNN, and among those who saw her post was a student who works in the president's office at Central Michigan University.On graduation day, the student told Central Michigan University's president, Bob Davies, about the situation.“The president then contacted his counterpart at Ferris State University, President David Eisler. Davies wanted to see if his school could confer Wilson's degree,” CNN reported."It was a very fast turnaround," Ari Harris, a spokesperson for Central Michigan, told CNN.And a wonderful surprise awaited Wilson when she reached her son Stephan’s graduation ceremony at Central Michigan University. The heads of the two universities had decided to surprise both Stephan and his mother by presenting Sharonda with her own graduation cap at a special mini-ceremony.“On behalf of president Eisler and Ferris State trustees … please move your tassel from your right to your left,” Davies announced to Sharonda as the crowd cheered and applauded. Sharonda earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration while her son earned a Bachelor Of Arts In Music Theater.“I had been looking forward to walking across that stage and accepting my degree for a long, long time,” Stephan said in a statement. “Earning my degree was such a huge milestone in my life, and having my mom with me to celebrate that moment was an unbelievable blessing. I am so proud of us both.”“Sharonda and Stephan both put in the long hours and hard work, and they deserved the chance to celebrate together as a family,” Davies told CNN. “We appreciated the opportunity to partner with our friends at Ferris State to recognize and celebrate this milestone achievement for both Stephan and Sharonda.”