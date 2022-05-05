Mother with Superhuman Reflexes Catches Son Just as He Jumps into Pool | Watch

A woman is being hailed as “Mother of the Year" after saving her child from falling into a swimming pool. In a viral video, a boy can be seen walking towards a swimming pool and jumping in without thinking about the consequences. It is at this point that his mother rushes forward and catches him in the air with one hand holding him by his t-shirt. Watching the video, it is clear that the woman was doing some work when she sensed the danger to her son and raced toward him to save him.

Take a look at the video here:

https://twitter.com/TheFigen/status/1520493230688808961

The short video has received a lot of love from internet users. The video has received more than 4.78 lakh views and over 14,000 likes so far. One of the users highlighted mothers’ superhuman abilities when it comes to her child’s safety. He commented, “I’m not superstitious but all Mom’s have superhuman abilities when the safety of their child is at stake, it’s incredible."

https://twitter.com/caninetechno/status/1520633688287031296

One user commented with a moving tweet about mothers.

https://twitter.com/madhuri_suiwal/status/1521754492563169280

Another came out with a different perspective for the video, he tweeted, “Another perspective: The boy wants to swim and you are an overprotective mom who doesn’t allow that from zillion reasons like not to get cold, cold water, we were about to go home, etc. Just saying, the story behind it might be different.”

https://twitter.com/hecklerwaldorf/status/1520900819734110208

Many similar incidents have been reported in which mothers have come forward and proved their protective nature for their children. Last year, a 5-month-pregnant woman rescued three toddlers from Lake Michigan.

