Mother's Day 2022: These Ads Celebrate Motherhood in All its Hues

The second Sunday of May every year is observed as Mother’s day. We don’t need a day to celebrate our mothers, they should be cherished throughout the year. But now everyone does it? We often take them for granted and consider their love and affection as their responsibility towards us. From asking you umpteen times whether or not you have had food and being worried about your weight to celebrating all your achievements with great zeal and enthusiasm, no one can replace a mother. This Mother’s day, several brands came together and shared heartwarming videos to celebrate the occasion.

The brand Prega News started with the hashtag #SheIsImperfectlyPerfect. It shared a video where the employees of a company are trying to come up with a social media campaign. Have a look:

Another brand to share a similar video was none other than Amazon. “Against the odds, the women of the all-female delivery stations of India blaze a trail for other women to follow. Owned by women, run by women, these stations provide a source of financial independence, once reserved only for the men of India,” the caption read. Have a look:

This Mother’s day - which is observed on May 8 - take out time from your busy schedule and say thank you to your mothers for the endless sacrifices she has made, for the love and care she has showered upon you, and for every big or minute thing she has done. Here are a few quotes for Mother’s Day:

1. I feel so lucky to have you as my mom. Thanks for always believing in me and doing so much for me each day. Have a great Mother’s Day, you deserve to be spoiled!

2. Mom, thank you for being my anchor in this stormy sea of life. I love you and don’t know where I’d be without you. Have a great day today.

3. In your arms, you held us. Little did we know but you have given us the greatest treasure that will never fade in our hearts and that’s your love.

4. Growing up I don’t think I realized just how much you did to keep our day-to-day life running so smoothly. Now that I’m grown up, I am in awe of everything you did for us, and I admire you all the more.

5. No words are enough to speak about the things you have done for us. Thank you for always taking care of us, even when it wasn’t easy. We love you so much!

