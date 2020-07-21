Mother's Milk Flown 1000 Km from Leh to Delhi for Three Weeks to Feed Baby in Hospital

Babies need breast milk. And when a month-old baby in need of his mothers' milk got stranded away from home amid the coronavirus pandemic, Indigo Airlines stepped in to save the day by flying in breast milk from across 1000 km every day for free.

On June 16, Leh residents Jikmet Wangdu and Dorjey Palmo gave birth to a baby boy. The parents soon realized, however, that the baby was unable to suckle. It turned out that the baby's windpipe and food pipe were connected and needed immediate surgery, Times of India reported.

The baby started receiving treatment in Delhi's Max Supercpecialty Hospital from July 18 onward and made a quick recovery. But only one thing was missing - his mothers' breast milk. Despite being fed formula feed, doctors felt that breast milk was essential for the baby's swift and healthy recovery.

Wangdu and his family made arrangements for breast milk to be transported all the way from Leh to Delhi via airplane, Time of India reported. But once the Indigo Airlines found out about it, they offered to transport the container for free for over three weeks.

Every day, Wangdu went to the Indira Gandhi International Airport to collect Palmo's breast milk, which she filled and sent in a containers made of rexin and thermocool.

As per the report, the baby has made a swift recovery since receiving the milk as well as the surgery. Both the baby and his father will soon be heading back to Leh.