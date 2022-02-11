Mother’s Rare Pregnancy Condition Makes Her Allergic to Her Own Baby

In a rare case, a mother developed painful allergy during her pregnancy, a reaction to her baby. According to The Mirror, Fiona Hooker, from England’s Hampshire, first noticed the itchy red areas on her stomach which felt like “nettle stings” when she was 31 weeks pregnant with her son Barney. The allergies worsened as the time passed, and after she gave birth to her son, the allergies turned into painful blisters that made it extremely difficult for Fiona to even hold her baby.

Later, the 32-year-old new mother was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune pregnancy condition called Pemphigoid Gestationis. Doctors informed her that a reaction to a gene in her son’s DNA probably caused her immune system to attack her skin. While detailing the scenario, the new mother told The Mirror that a few days after experiencing the nettle stings, she went to the doctor “because it was getting more and more itchy and unbearable.” Looking at Fiona’s condition, the doctor gave her “some steroid creams which didn’t touch it”, but her stomach was “covered in red, itchy plaques.”

“It was the third GP I went to see that said it looked like the condition Pemphigoid Gestationis and he referred me to a dermatologist who gave me the strongest steroid cream you can get. It was like I was allergic to my own baby,” Fiona was quoted as saying by The Mirror. However, during her first pregnancy, Fiona didn’t suffer from this condition with her three-year-old daughter Phoebe.

While explaining the condition, Fiona said that according to the doctors, it has to do something with the father’s DNA that “triggers the placenta to start attacking a protein which is also in the skin”. She added that her son must have a gene from the father. It is being said that the condition only affects one in 50,000 women.

Further explaining her agony and how she wasn’t able to enjoy the newborn stage of her son, she said that after giving birth to Barney on July 13, 2021, her skin erupted into painful blisters, covering her stomach, thighs, arms, and chest, giving her unbearable pain while holding her newborn son. Fortunately, the symptoms have finally started to subside after six months, but Fiona still has to apply steroid creams regularly.

