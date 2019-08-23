#MotivationChallenge: Internet is Trying to Ace Normani’s Outlandish Basketball Move in Music Video
After 'Motivation' video went viral on social media, the basketball move prompted many users to try and imitate American singer and dancer Normani.
Screenshot from video posted by Normani / YouTube.
American singer and dancer Normani has taken the Internet by storm with an incredible dance move in the music video of her debut solo song “Motivation”.
The former member of music band Fifth Harmony co-wrote the song with Ariana Grande, and it’s already become a viral hit thanks to a step in the video where Normani is seen bouncing a basketball off her butt after kicking it into the air with her knee.
After the video went viral on social media, the basketball move prompted many users to try and imitate Normani. Using the hashtag #MotivationChallenge, enthusiasts posted videos of their attempts to ace the step, with some hilarious and impressive results.
I tried lmao #MotivationChallenge pic.twitter.com/fub4oddNuH— Faiz (@itzfaizz) August 17, 2019
did it in one take💅🏽 #motivationchallenge @normani pic.twitter.com/hNgHxaCdjh— motivated queen puff (@cccyydneyyy) August 17, 2019
He said “it’s too easy” but... 😂😂#MotivationChallenge @Normani pic.twitter.com/k3kWxNfOw1— Chey ⚜️ || MOTIVATION (@_NKChey_) August 18, 2019
I know it is hard to tell the difference from the original, but this is actually just me attempting @Normani’s #Motivationchallenge pic.twitter.com/5u5bZl3MB5— Kevin Kickham (@ktkickham) August 16, 2019
so apparently this is an actual challenge?? #motivationchallenge pic.twitter.com/kXXqluMxwI— mimi.psd (@Moriuhhh) August 16, 2019
Hey @Normani... what’s up 🙇♂️#MotivationChallenge pic.twitter.com/LJC8nhDTUm— Hunter March (@HunterMarch) August 20, 2019
Normani told The Fader in an interview that she nailed the basketball move “before a couple times in rehearsal, but I don’t think I got it the very, very first [take].”
She said she had shot the “Motivation” music video in the middle of a tour.
“I had five espresso shots from Starbucks and one day to do all that choreography that you saw in the video. I had two days to rehearse beforehand, so I was on tour practising ‘Motivation’ in the dressing room,” she was quoted as saying.
