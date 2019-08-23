Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

#MotivationChallenge: Internet is Trying to Ace Normani’s Outlandish Basketball Move in Music Video

After 'Motivation' video went viral on social media, the basketball move prompted many users to try and imitate American singer and dancer Normani.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 23, 2019, 4:52 PM IST
#MotivationChallenge: Internet is Trying to Ace Normani's Outlandish Basketball Move in Music Video
Screenshot from video posted by Normani / YouTube.
Loading...

American singer and dancer Normani has taken the Internet by storm with an incredible dance move in the music video of her debut solo song “Motivation”.

The former member of music band Fifth Harmony co-wrote the song with Ariana Grande, and it’s already become a viral hit thanks to a step in the video where Normani is seen bouncing a basketball off her butt after kicking it into the air with her knee.

After the video went viral on social media, the basketball move prompted many users to try and imitate Normani. Using the hashtag #MotivationChallenge, enthusiasts posted videos of their attempts to ace the step, with some hilarious and impressive results.

Normani told The Fader in an interview that she nailed the basketball move “before a couple times in rehearsal, but I don’t think I got it the very, very first [take].”

She said she had shot the “Motivation” music video in the middle of a tour.

“I had five espresso shots from Starbucks and one day to do all that choreography that you saw in the video. I had two days to rehearse beforehand, so I was on tour practising ‘Motivation’ in the dressing room,” she was quoted as saying.

