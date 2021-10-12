Smartphone Turns Lifesaver, Takes a Bullet for Owner During Armed Robbery

Smartphones are well, smart indeed. But how many of expect them to actually be brave enough and save your life? Well, the owner of this Motorola G5 mobile phone can do that at least as his mobile phone recently saved his life when a shot was fired at him during a robbery attempt.

The man who bought the cell phone five years ago probably never thought how his gadget would be able to save his life like that. To add to the ‘bravery’ of the phone, it’s cover case had the photo of the ‘Incredible Hulk’ and thus together the phone and his ‘Hulked’ case were able to save the man’s life.

The incident was reported in Brazil as during a robbery attempt a shot was fired at the man and it hit the Motorola smartphone after which it lightly grazed the man’s hip but didn’t prove fatal for him apart from just a small bruise there.

The cellphone bore all the brunt of the bullet and was left completely shattered. The bullet caused the phone’s screen to break and also caused a proper dent in the phone’s backside. The Moto G5 has a slightly thick body as compared to other recent smartphones.

Earlier too there have been instances of smartphones saving their owners’ lives by taking actual bullets for them!

A couple years ago, a man in Afghanistan was reportedly saved after a bullet got stuck in his Nokia phone and even though he was probably not able to use his cellphone anymore, his life was saved. A few years before that, a Google Pixel 3 XL smartphone also took a ‘bullet’ to save the life of its owner in Hong Kong. The phone was also working despite being damaged by the bullet.

