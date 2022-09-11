Mouni Roy's Performance in Ranbir-Alia Starrer 'Brahmastra' Wins Praise on Twitter

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has been creating a buzz on social media long before its release. It was mired in controversy and Twitter often saw boycott campaigns for Ayan Mukerji’s movie. Now that it has finally hit the screens, it received a mixed bag of review from the general public on Twitter. On the whole, the film has been receiving positive responses. For many Twitter users, Mouni Roy’s performance in the film has come as a revelation.

[Spoilers ahead]

Mouni Roy’s Junoon has been reminding some people of her TV roles. Fans are, needlessly to say, enthused. Many of them also spoke up about her acting calibre for the benefit of the “haters”. If you haven’t heard of it by now, Shah Rukh Khan also makes a surprise cameo in the movie.

Appreciation tweet for @Roymouni ❤️

She has done a brilliant job in #Brahmastra.

Her screen presence was solid. Every single thing about her in the movie was just perfect. Her character as Junoon is excellent ❤️#BrahmashtraReview #MouniRoy pic.twitter.com/cb2mAj2pXR — Bollywood Tonic (@BollyTonic) September 9, 2022

People getting shocked and amazed seeing #MouniRoy in #Brahmastra

Le me and all others who have watched #Naagin 1 – 2 and her projects "Yeh toh Hona hi tha" Repeating NO ONE CAN COME CLOSER TO MOUNI ROY'S REVENGE FACIAL LOOKS

Her eyes speak

Naagin Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/9N23HN4Rea — Anushka Sen Fan (@Sen1stFan) September 10, 2022

Remember this…..

Now they're all praising #MouniRoy as Junoon They are ACTORS, not 'TV' actors.

Give them a chance on a well marketed product and they'll hit it out of the park.

Many are in the sidelines still waiting for the right opportunity https://t.co/hU1BtN4pTS — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) September 11, 2022

Despite the negativity, at the box office, Brahmastra has ended the dry spell of Bollywood films. After registering a record opening of Rs 75 crores worldwide on its opening day, Brahmastra saw a massive jump in its collection on day two. As per the sources close to the development, Brahmastra earned Rs 85 crores worldwide on day two, taking its total collection so far to Rs 160 crores. However, the official numbers are still awaited.

Meanwhile, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Hindi version of Brahmastra is said to have collected in the range of Rs 37.5 to Rs 38.5 crores net domestically on Saturday. It had previously earned close to Rs 35 crores net on its opening day too. This means that the Hindi version of Brahmastra has so far collected over Rs 70 crore in India.

