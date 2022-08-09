Mountain Goats Climbing A Dam Wall Challenges Newton’s Rule Of Gravity

Social media has emerged to become the one-stop destination for content from around the world. One of the most popular genres of content across social media platforms is wildlife videos. Recently, a video of wild goats is going has left netizens amused.

In the viral video, numerous mountain goats could be seen seamlessly climbing the steep wall of a dam. In the clip, Alpine ibex, a species of wild goat, is filmed mounting the near-vertical wall of the dam. These goats, which are seen attempting to climb a hundred-foot high wall of the dam, possess a unique climbing ability. At the first glance, they seem to be standing on in an almost erected wall, but as soon as the aerial view of the dam is presented, one realises the risk of taking that one wrong step.

Seeing them scale the dam effortlessly will surely invoke the adventurous spirit within one. While humans need equipment to be able to mount such steep walls, it is astonishing to witness the goats do it with utmost ease.

Watch the viral video below:

Ibex defy gravity climbing a near-vertical dam. 💞 pic.twitter.com/R0uxN0R9Rk — Figen (@TheFigen) August 7, 2022

A user said, “I remember even goats do this…. Near my school there was a large wall like this… And goats used to climb easily…Once I tried barefoot and fell down. It was pretty bad.”

I remember even goats do this…. Near my school there was a large wall like this… And goats used to climb easily… Once I tried barefoot and fell down. It was pretty bad — BhuvanTweets (@1611BhuvanKaya) August 7, 2022

Pointing at the part when goats are seen licking the wall, another said, “All that for a lick of salt.”

All that for a lick of salt — Spectator (@lulzlolz12) August 8, 2022

A user said, “Rules of physics don’t apply to them. I thought this was a known fact and should be taught in school.”

Rules of physics don't apply to them. I thought this was a known fact and should be taught in school — Adi (@invertedsigmoid) August 7, 2022

The fascinating video has been shared on Twitter by an account named ‘Figen’. It has received more than 1.8 million views.

