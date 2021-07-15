Mountain Lion Hiding Under House Deck in Colorado Spotted by Pet Cat

​Spotting tigers and lions in a few states places of America is not unusual, however, it is not welcoming. Recently, a similar incident took place at a house located in Colorado. Lily Rutledge – Ellison had the shock of her life when she saw a female mountain hiding under the deck of her house. The wild cat weighing 27 kgs scared the house owners, who immediately informed the concerned authorities about the issue. As per the officials of the Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the big cat was found in Englewoodlast week.

In a conversation with a local news station KDVR, Lily revealed that she was walking with her cat Wesley outside her house when the incident took place. The cat went under the deck and suddenly came out with a very bushy tail. For those who are unaware, cats react this way when they spot a danger. Later, when her boyfriend went to check the place, the lion gave him a good stare. Initially, it was difficult for her to believe that it was a mountain lion, and she thought it to be a bobcat.

When the authorities arrived, they tried to catch the lion who attacked back. The officers then resorted to tranquilising the lion. The task of removing the big cat from the house was a laborious one. It took five hours to complete the work. Later on, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s report mentioned that the lion was close to two years in age and may have landed under the deck of the house in search of food and shelter. CPW NE region tweeted about the incident and gave updates on it. They tweeted a picture of the lion and told him that it was removed from the house on Thursday evening.

Wildlife officers were able to remove this mountain lion that was discovered by an Englewood resident lying underneath its deck Thursday evening.Story: https://t.co/1Qt9Pwukvb pic.twitter.com/DmXBf272yo — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) July 9, 2021

They posted a video on Twitter in which the lion can be seen getting released. A picture of the place where the big cat was sitting in the house was also shared.

The mountain lion was relocated out of town and into more appropriate habitat. Here is video of its release. pic.twitter.com/aIwlj9qDRV— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) July 9, 2021

This was the mountain lion’s hiding spot under the deck in Englewood. Could you imagine trying to deploy a tranquilizer dart lying down through that small opening? Good skill by our wildlife officers. https://t.co/X1evBT87BI pic.twitter.com/cVpxxdncKO — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) July 9, 2021

According to the authorities, the lion was released into an appropriate habitat in Douglas Country.

