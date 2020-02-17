Mourning Father Hears Deceased Son's Heartbeat One Last Time after Successful Organ Transplant

In an emotional moment caught on tape, a Texas father was able to listen to the heartbeat of his son, 15 months after his death.

Jordan Spahn lost his 21-year-old son Matthew in a 2018 road accident. The youngster was hit by a vehicle while walking home and fought for his life in the hospital for 10 days before succumbing to his injuries.

After his death, his organs, skin and tissue went on to save multiple lives.

The recipient of the 21-year-old Matthew’s heart was 54-year-old Kristi Richard Russ. Following the transplant, Jordan and Kristi met and the father got a chance to hear his son’s heartbeat again.

The emotional encounter was shared on Facebook by Summer Mossbarger, where she urged everyone to consider donating their organs.

In one of the pictures, Jordan can be seen holding on to the stethoscopes to his ears as Kristi holds the other end to her chest.

According to a Houston-based news station KHOU, Jordan said that it was “almost like getting to see Matthew again”. He was glad that he knew his son’s “heart continues to beat”.

For one year after the heart transplant, Kristi did not know who gave her the second shot at life but is immensely grateful after the revelation. She said it was Matthew's heart in her body and added that any time the Spahn wanted to hear him, she would be readily available.

