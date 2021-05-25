'Died of Shame': Women Left Mortified After Mouse Escapes From Handbag Inside UK Store

Have you ever been in such an embarrassing situation where things got out of hand in a matter of seconds and the amount of damage done is far beyond your control? A woman was landed in one such mortifying situation when a mouse escaped from her bag, causing a store to close down on May 21 in morning hours. The rodent caused such widespread chaos and panic in the ALDI store in the village of Lake, near Sandown in England that customers were asked to leave immediately as the staff members went on a wild chase to catch the rodent.

The woman, who wants to be anonymous, shared the details of the incident on social media, reports the Mirror . She added that she ‘died of shame’ in Aldi after she opened her purse to pay in the store but a ‘mouse jumped out and onto the floor.’

The unexpected guest was caught by the woman’s pet cat, the night before, and put it into her bag — a common behaviour of felines. “Thanks to the cat, I’ve just died of shame in Aldi," she wrote detailing the incident. The woman ‘apologised profusely’ as the checkout man was running through the aisle chasing it down.

As the tiny rodent ran for freedom, staff chased after it with torchlights, causing an impromptu closure in the Friday morning, reports IslandEcho

Stephanie Cooper, 39, who witnessed the scene while shopping for cat food and water, recalled the episode and said that one of the workers was on her knees and hands with a torch on her phone looking for something. Cooper heard the worker talk into her earpiece that ‘she couldn’t find it.’

As she went to checkout, the store announced a temporary shutdown ‘due to health and safety manner.’ Another shopper, explaining the series of events, said that the ‘poor lady’ opened her purse unaware that her cat ‘had left her a furry present in there’ and was left mortified when the mouse jumped out and ran down the aisle.

