Move Aside, Zeenat Aman. These Women Are Nailing the ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ Performance Perfectly

We women love saree and freak in it too !!! @taslimanasreen check it out , they having ball of a time in saree ... and it’s not any special occasion... pic.twitter.com/oDFZV7AkwH — Mysterious Me 🇮🇳 (@roykajal) April 22, 2019

‘Aap Jaisa Koi’, the Nadia Hassan-sung classic from the 1980 Bollywood film Qurbani was made immortal by Zeenat Aman with her sensuous and sizzling performance. And now, two sari-draped women have taken the internet by storm with their smooth moves on the hit song. No mean feat, we say.Shared on Twitter by a user, the nearly minute-long video clip shows two women dressed in almost identical sarees perfectly nailing Zeenat Aman’s ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ moves.Since being uploaded on April 22, the video has been viewed more than one and a half lakh times and has also garnered over 13,00 retweets and 6,000 likes.“We women love saree and freak in it too!!! @taslimanasreen check it out, they having a ball of a time in saree … and it’s not any special occasion,” wrote the user.Going by the comments, the dance performance has surely left Twitter users impressed.“Whoa whoa loved it. My kinda dance, my kinda ethnic wear. The ladies ha e some moves. There’s a song that comes to my mind and is totally sexy without zero vulgarity. Sri Devi ka hai. U can take a guess. Agar ijazat ho toh pesh karoon,” wrote one.“Hahaha kya baat hai... those two ladies brought us in mood too ...” wrote another.