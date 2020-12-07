News18 Logo

'Move Out Now': The Internet is Freaked Out as Woman Finds Tiny Doll Head Coming out of Basement Wall

The uncanny doll managed to raise the goosebumps of tweeple and the post went viral. (Credit: @missjellinsky/Twitter)

Moving in a new house is a serious task and needs to be done with a lot of deliberation. People make multiple trips to the property and make sure that every brick is accounted for.

Without absolute care, who knows what you might miss? Like this woman found a tiny doll’s head protruding from the wall of her basement after she was handed the keys.

The sister of the woman, who goes by the username ‘The Only Living Dead Girl in New York’ on Twitter, posted pictures of the creepy incident on the platform and the people have an advice: move immediately.

The pictures show the zoomed in photos of the wall from where the toy head peers out. It is very small in size as it can be seen located in the middle of a brick, and it is probably why the sister could not spot it during their inspection of the house. The caption to the tweet said: “My sister moved into a new house and found this in the wall of her basement”.

The uncanny doll managed to raise the goosebumps of tweeple and the post went viral. Within days of being posted, the tweet has been liked by over 5,40,000 users. More than 5,000 users have been commenting on the post. Following the tweet’s huge popularity, @missjellinsky left a thank you tweet in the thread, saying: “Thanks everyone for your overwhelming response to my sister‘s new baby”.

Many users were disturbed with the find and asked how the woman was still living there.

Another user shared an instance from their basement where they have had a locked cabinet for five years.

One user gave a historical justification behind such doll heads.

But the popular consensus supported cracking jokes.

So, how will you react if you find a doll head protruding out of your wall?


