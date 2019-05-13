Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Move Over Archie, 'Arya, Tyrion and Brienne' from 'Games of Thrones' are More Popular Baby Names

The royal baby may have been named 'Archie,' but 'Arya' is definitely the more popular choice for names of children for Game of Thrones fans.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:May 13, 2019, 8:50 AM IST
Move Over Archie, 'Arya, Tyrion and Brienne' from 'Games of Thrones' are More Popular Baby Names
The royal baby may have been named 'Archie,' but 'Arya' is definitely the more popular choice for names of children for Game of Thrones fans.
The new royal baby may have been named 'Archie,' but that's not the most popular name for babies. Yet.

'Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor' may have been the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's top pick, but it was certainly not the Internet's.

More people are naming their children after their favorite characters from their favorite TV show, that is currently in its last season. Game of Thrones which had started airing in April of 2011 soon became a fan favorite and is one of the most popular shows on TV right now.

The characters of the show, both the surviving and the perished ones, have certainly made their impact in people's lives. More people are naming their kids after Game of Thrones characters now(2018) than ever before.

According to data from the US Social Security Administration, "Arya" was the 119th most popular girl's name in 2018, with 2,545 babies.

And it's not only Maisie William's character in Game of Thrones who has had children named after them.





But how many of these kids will like their name in the future? While having yourself named after a pop-culture show is great, can you imagine the awkward conversation that will come when you meet someone for the first time?





Also, if we're going for all the Game of Thrones related named, why are we leaving out the channel that premiers the show?




