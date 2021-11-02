Move Over BigB, Desi Woman Flaunting 'LED Saree' is the Perfect Outfit This Diwali

Diwali, which is also known as the festival of lights, is celebrated with much pomp and show across the country. As festivities have commenced, all houses, localities, and apartments have been decked up with lights, diyas, lanterns, LED lights, and more. Now, ahead of the festival, a video of a woman wearing a LED light saree is doing rounds on social media. In the short clip, the woman is seen walking around in a white saree, which is entirely lit with lights. She paired her white ensemble with a royal blue blouse and the same colour ornaments. The woman had tied her tresses in a bun. Though the saree looked elegant, the lights beneath the cloth took away the limelight. Originally, the clip was first shared back in 2020. But as the festival is approaching, it has resurfaced again.

Are you wondering how an LED light saree would look like? Check out the video here

Netizens on Twitter were reminded of Amitabh Bachchan who wore a LED light ensemble in the popular song – Saara Zamaana Haseeno Ka Deewana. Sharing the video, a user asked people what their Deepavali Saree is like? She further mentioned that any saree ensemble will not be able to match the LED light one. “Never seen anything quite like this after Amitabh Bachchan in Saara Zamaana Haseeno Ka Deewana.”

“She is carrying it beautifully,” wrote a user who appeared to be quite impressed.

She is carrying it even more beautifully.— Venkat Mamilla (@venki1m) November 1, 2021

While another user wondered that has the women got a power bank for backup? “The battery is her own confidence,” a third replied.

Has she got a power bank for a backup— James (@dsajames11) November 1, 2021

The battery is her own confidence.— Ujwal Anurag (@UjwalAnurag) November 2, 2021

Check out some other reactions to the post:

Is someone calling Fire Brigade?— Anil Kumar Rai (@anilkum15587467) November 1, 2021

Badan pe sitaare lapete huye….— smita mishra 🇮🇳 (@missartola) November 1, 2021

What are your views on this LED light saree?

The country is celebrating Dhanteras today, November 2, which also marks the beginning of 5-day festivity. The auspicious festival of Diwali or Deepavali will be observed on November 4, this year.

