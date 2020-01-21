Move Over Cute Memes, the Internet Just Blessed us With Baby Yoda Cream Puffs

After the Internet went gaga over Disney + Series The Mandalorian’s character, "The Child" which was actually Baby Yoda; memes and goodies took over our social media timelines.

After ruling the web, Baby Yoda is back making is back in the news, this time as edible cream puffs.

A user who goes by the username @justjenn on microblogging site Twitter has shared the recipe of Baby Yoda cream puff.

The Baby Yoda fan shared a picture of the cream puff, in which green colour cream has been used as a filling in a choux pastry along with two chocolate pearls to make eyes of Baby Yoda.

The photo of the dessert was captioned as, “Stop scrolling. I’m here blessing your timeline with tiny Baby Yoda Cream Puffs."

Naturally, the netizens obsessed with the adorable character had things to say.

And the tweet with Baby Yoda dessert has been gaining traction ever since.

Expressing their joy and happiness users tweeted:

Oh my goodness I love this so much. — Kristen Hidalgo: For Your Consideration (@manraysky) January 17, 2020

Omg. ❤️ — zoOMa HumXn (@FalconGrrrl) January 18, 2020

YES YESYESYESYE S THANK U — ⁷ (@valkyricrs) January 17, 2020

@valkyricrs your dreams are coming true — ⁷ ♡ haz extremely much (@ST4NURIS) January 17, 2020

