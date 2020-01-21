Move Over Cute Memes, the Internet Just Blessed us With Baby Yoda Cream Puffs
After ruling the web with adorable memes, Baby Yoda is back making is back in the news and this time as edible cream puffs.
Image tweeted by @justjenn.
After the Internet went gaga over Disney + Series The Mandalorian’s character, "The Child" which was actually Baby Yoda; memes and goodies took over our social media timelines.
After ruling the web, Baby Yoda is back making is back in the news, this time as edible cream puffs.
A user who goes by the username @justjenn on microblogging site Twitter has shared the recipe of Baby Yoda cream puff.
The Baby Yoda fan shared a picture of the cream puff, in which green colour cream has been used as a filling in a choux pastry along with two chocolate pearls to make eyes of Baby Yoda.
The photo of the dessert was captioned as, “Stop scrolling. I’m here blessing your timeline with tiny Baby Yoda Cream Puffs."
Stop scrolling. I’m here blessing your timeline with tiny Baby Yoda Cream Puffs. Get my recipe: https://t.co/QkjXO2ispQ.#StarWars #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/oQx8ZnibPW— justJENN (@justjenn) January 17, 2020
Naturally, the netizens obsessed with the adorable character had things to say.
And the tweet with Baby Yoda dessert has been gaining traction ever since.
Expressing their joy and happiness users tweeted:
Oh my goodness I love this so much.— Kristen Hidalgo: For Your Consideration (@manraysky) January 17, 2020
Thank you! #StarWars #TheMandalorian— Jacob Dominguez (@SonofSunday) January 17, 2020
Omg. ❤️— zoOMa HumXn (@FalconGrrrl) January 18, 2020
YES YESYESYESYE S THANK U— ⁷ (@valkyricrs) January 17, 2020
@valkyricrs your dreams are coming true— ⁷ ♡ haz extremely much (@ST4NURIS) January 17, 2020
