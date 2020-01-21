Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Move Over Cute Memes, the Internet Just Blessed us With Baby Yoda Cream Puffs

After ruling the web with adorable memes, Baby Yoda is back making is back in the news and this time as edible cream puffs.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 21, 2020, 12:01 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Move Over Cute Memes, the Internet Just Blessed us With Baby Yoda Cream Puffs
Image tweeted by @justjenn.

After the Internet went gaga over Disney + Series The Mandalorian’s character, "The Child" which was actually Baby Yoda; memes and goodies took over our social media timelines.

After ruling the web, Baby Yoda is back making is back in the news, this time as edible cream puffs.

A user who goes by the username @justjenn on microblogging site Twitter has shared the recipe of Baby Yoda cream puff.

The Baby Yoda fan shared a picture of the cream puff, in which green colour cream has been used as a filling in a choux pastry along with two chocolate pearls to make eyes of Baby Yoda.

The photo of the dessert was captioned as, “Stop scrolling. I’m here blessing your timeline with tiny Baby Yoda Cream Puffs."

Naturally, the netizens obsessed with the adorable character had things to say.

And the tweet with Baby Yoda dessert has been gaining traction ever since.

Expressing their joy and happiness users tweeted:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram