Move Over Deepika Padukone, Canadian Family's Snow Woman Bride is Internet's New Favourite

Forget Frosty the snowman we got Farah the snow Jatti up in here pic.twitter.com/p4d7VZWqQN — Isha (@isha__singh__) November 16, 2018

This is diversity at its best. https://t.co/qrVJ5X72Iu — Sandy Rao (@sandyraotherapy) November 20, 2018

I love this. Representation matters.⛄️ https://t.co/J2sn2LUBZO — Jay Wall (@Jay_Wall) November 20, 2018

Y is Farah the snow Jatti prettier than me https://t.co/XC2hPh8A1w — Sof (@sofdelac) November 17, 2018

And we have the same name ‍♀️ https://t.co/m0m1SrJsLW — Farah Nasser (@FarahNasser) November 20, 2018

Snowwoman is real af https://t.co/X0GAMmXu6K — Shan (@DesilordSnow) November 20, 2018

Farah the snow jatti got lashes! Yass queen https://t.co/219N3PzyT7 — (@thecarlychantel) November 17, 2018

Move Over Deepika, This Lovely Snow Woman Bride Is Breaking The Internet:https://t.co/g6JobG5WOi — Kumar Shakti Shekhar (@ShaktiShekhar) November 21, 2018

(Also, someone is def getting a smack upside the head for taking that dupatta and jewellery) https://t.co/500jOtaUOU — Supriya Dwivedi (@supriyadwivedi) November 18, 2018

Forget politics, this is the BEST snow woman ever!!!! https://t.co/frBnY7ehYa — Cynthia Mulligan (@CityCynthia) November 20, 2018

Move over Deepika Padukone, there's a new bride in town and her name is Farah! While building snowmen is a popular winter pastime in the west, an Indian family living in Canada decide to give the good ol' snowman a desi twist. They instead created a snow-woman and made her a gorgeous Indian bride!That's right. Farah, the snow-woman, or Frosty Aunty as she is variously been called, was built by an Indian family in Brampton, Canada. Images of the snow-woman were posted on social media with the caption, "Forget frosty the snowman, we got Farah the snow Jatti up in here".As it turned out, Farah the Snow Jatti became extremely popular real quick with many sharing the image. Many commented that it was a sign of increasing diversity while others complemented Farah on her sassy eyelashes and attitude.