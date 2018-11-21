Move Over Deepika Padukone, Canadian Family's Snow Woman Bride is Internet's New Favourite
Her name is Farah the Jatti and she was created by an Indian family living in Canada.
Her name is Farah the Jatti and she was created by an Indian family living in Canada.
That's right. Farah, the snow-woman, or Frosty Aunty as she is variously been called, was built by an Indian family in Brampton, Canada. Images of the snow-woman were posted on social media with the caption, "Forget frosty the snowman, we got Farah the snow Jatti up in here".
Forget Frosty the snowman we got Farah the snow Jatti up in here pic.twitter.com/p4d7VZWqQN— Isha (@isha__singh__) November 16, 2018
As it turned out, Farah the Snow Jatti became extremely popular real quick with many sharing the image. Many commented that it was a sign of increasing diversity while others complemented Farah on her sassy eyelashes and attitude.
This is diversity at its best. https://t.co/qrVJ5X72Iu— Sandy Rao (@sandyraotherapy) November 20, 2018
I love this. Representation matters.⛄️ https://t.co/J2sn2LUBZO— Jay Wall (@Jay_Wall) November 20, 2018
Y is Farah the snow Jatti prettier than me https://t.co/XC2hPh8A1w— Sof (@sofdelac) November 17, 2018
And we have the same name ♀️ https://t.co/m0m1SrJsLW— Farah Nasser (@FarahNasser) November 20, 2018
Well we Indians never leave a chance to left a mark over everything ...— Shan (@DesilordSnow) November 20, 2018
Snowwoman is real af https://t.co/X0GAMmXu6K
Farah the snow jatti got lashes! Yass queen https://t.co/219N3PzyT7— (@thecarlychantel) November 17, 2018
I bet. Internet is the strongest thing. Websites announce several times a day that it has broken, still it remains up & keeps running fast.— Kumar Shakti Shekhar (@ShaktiShekhar) November 21, 2018
Move Over Deepika, This Lovely Snow Woman Bride Is Breaking The Internet:https://t.co/g6JobG5WOi
Radical multiculturalism strikes again— Supriya Dwivedi (@supriyadwivedi) November 18, 2018
(Also, someone is def getting a smack upside the head for taking that dupatta and jewellery) https://t.co/500jOtaUOU
Meanwhile in Canada.... pic.twitter.com/ue1ijZHsnf— Rashi Kakkar (@rashi_kakkar) November 19, 2018
Forget politics, this is the BEST snow woman ever!!!! https://t.co/frBnY7ehYa— Cynthia Mulligan (@CityCynthia) November 20, 2018
Winter weddings be like! https://t.co/JLvQb8d2E9— Sneha (@Sassy__Sneha) November 19, 2018
Uff Allah! What a beauty! https://t.co/9VAbtCezKD— Lubna (@bajilubna) November 20, 2018
Also Watch
-
E-Buzz: Preity Zinta Metoo Row
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
News18 Festivals|Do Good This Diwali! Spare A Thought For Artisans
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
E-Buzz: A.R. Rahman's Biggest Music Influences
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Move Over Deepika Padukone, Canadian Family's Snow Woman Bride is Internet's New Favourite
- Teen Driver Sophia Floersch Vows to Race Again After Surviving Horror Crash
- New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Launched in India for Rs 7.44 Lakh, Gets 1.5L Petrol Engine
- Arjun Tendulkar Bags Five-wicket Haul Against Delhi in Cooch Behar U-19 Match
- Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar's Husband & Shrishty Rode's Fiancé Get Into Social Media Brawl