Move Over F1, This Adorable Baby Race at NBA Will Have You on the Edge of Your Seat
As focused as the babies were in their mission, they were actually trying to win their parents a gift voucher worth $250 to the Pelicans pro shop.
Screenshot from video tweeted by @PelicansNBA.
For those NBA fans who paid to watch the Pelicans-Thunder game on Sunday, there was a major twist in the game they witnessed. In a game of basketball, where athletes were competing, they ended up cheering for a bunch of adorable babies, queued up against one another.
The main highlight of the event was its halftime when the audience was treated with an incredible baby race.
The contesting babies were crawling across the floor at Smoothie King Center. As focused as the babies were in their mission, they were actually trying to win their parents a gift voucher worth $250 to the Pelicans pro shop.
First, watch the video of the most dramatic race:
A Baby Crawl Race for the ages! What a dramatic finish! 😂 pic.twitter.com/Wy0QKaJBKk— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 1, 2019
The official handle of the basketball team tweeted a video of the baby race, with a caption that read, “A Baby Crawl Race for the ages! What a dramatic finish!” The video, which is 3.38 minutes long, has gone viral since. In the clip, the competing babies can be seen wandering around on the floor, with number tags on them.
Shared after the game on Sunday, the video has been viewed 530k times already with over 7k likes and nearly 3k retweets.
