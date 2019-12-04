Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Move Over F1, This Adorable Baby Race at NBA Will Have You on the Edge of Your Seat

As focused as the babies were in their mission, they were actually trying to win their parents a gift voucher worth $250 to the Pelicans pro shop.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 4, 2019, 2:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Move Over F1, This Adorable Baby Race at NBA Will Have You on the Edge of Your Seat
Screenshot from video tweeted by @PelicansNBA.

For those NBA fans who paid to watch the Pelicans-Thunder game on Sunday, there was a major twist in the game they witnessed. In a game of basketball, where athletes were competing, they ended up cheering for a bunch of adorable babies, queued up against one another.

The main highlight of the event was its halftime when the audience was treated with an incredible baby race.

The contesting babies were crawling across the floor at Smoothie King Center. As focused as the babies were in their mission, they were actually trying to win their parents a gift voucher worth $250 to the Pelicans pro shop.

First, watch the video of the most dramatic race:

The official handle of the basketball team tweeted a video of the baby race, with a caption that read, “A Baby Crawl Race for the ages! What a dramatic finish!” The video, which is 3.38 minutes long, has gone viral since. In the clip, the competing babies can be seen wandering around on the floor, with number tags on them.

Shared after the game on Sunday, the video has been viewed 530k times already with over 7k likes and nearly 3k retweets.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com