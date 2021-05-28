Move Over 'Friends', Indians are Flooding Twitter With Desi 'Reunion' Requests

The much-awaited ‘Friends: The Reunion’ special episode my have amassed over a million views in India, but Indians don’t seem to be content. In fact, inspired by the reunion special, Indians are now demanding their own picks for shows or characters that they want to see onscreen once again. From indie tv 90s like ‘Office Office’ to popular 2000s films like Hera Pheri, desi Twitter was lit on Friday with nostalgia.

The ‘Friends: The Reunion’ episode was watched by millions of new and old fans across the world, with the original starcast coming together after years foe the two-hour-long special. The show, which first aired in 1994, was a phenomenon during its decade-long run and later achieved cult status through TV reruns and streamers.

Meanwhile, the reunion episode seemed to make many desi fans and social media users long for their favourite characters, tv shows and films from yore. The hashtag #reunion was thus used liberally o Twitter with Indians sharing photos of the only reunion they want.

Raju, Shyam and Babu Bhaiya found several mentions. Despite two sequels, it seems fans are still in love with the trio from Hera Pheri.

The #reunion we all are waiting for . pic.twitter.com/viCTBRO1Z9— Khan Anas (@__anas_16) May 27, 2021

The only reunion we need : pic.twitter.com/d3scYItuK0— Ashish Chawla (@bigbangfilmy) May 25, 2021

Many other Bollywood films also found a mention.

The only reunion we all need pic.twitter.com/tVDxVABqDW— Neel Joshi (@neel_joshii) May 28, 2021

The only Friends reunion I liked.❤ pic.twitter.com/JCAkM7Eur2— J. (@anti_mathh) May 27, 2021

the only friends reunion that matters pic.twitter.com/Dk6Dy0tJua— Avinash Iyer (@IyerAvin) May 27, 2021

The only friends reunion that made me cry. pic.twitter.com/wsUucbkAl2— Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) May 27, 2021

There were requests for shows like Seinfeld, Frasier and Vampire Diaries.

The reunion I want. I’ve only watched and rewatched a hundred times. #frasier pic.twitter.com/I6VY0dpFZF— Satbir Singh (@thesatbir) May 28, 2021

When is it time for the vampire diaries reunion? #VampireDiaries #reunion— Jordanne Devine (@Jordanne_Devine) May 28, 2021

Bengaluru FC West Block Blues also joined the fun and other sports lovers chimed in.

The only #reunion we give a damn about.. pic.twitter.com/PZfy6vX03j— West Block Blues (@WestBlockBlues) May 28, 2021

The only Friends reunion I want #nrl pic.twitter.com/EjcOJ4Zzwu— Out of our Cammeraygal land (@OOOL1908) May 25, 2021

Only friends reunion I'll be ever interested in. pic.twitter.com/zGAcL1T5rB— FR95 (@NotForReal95) May 27, 2021

One user wished for a reunion of the stellar star cast of the 1989 show ‘Flop Show’. Not all reunions, however, are possible. Comedian Jaspal Bhatti who was one of the protagonists of the show passed away in 2012. People also wished for other ‘impossible’ reunions such as those featuring actor Irfan Khan who passed away last year.

Some netizens couldn’t help but subvert the trend even further.

It's the only RIGHT friends reunion https://t.co/zImEpCEqgY— omg someone actually (@ablahhmard) May 28, 2021

I want a R.E.U.N.I.O.N with Cutlet Pao, Ross Omlet and Shawarma.#reunion— Ivo Gonçalves (@Ivo_Goncalves_) May 28, 2021

To top it all off, Desis also sought an Avengers reunion.

The only reunion we want pic.twitter.com/HmTY0Rcurq— rozgar_CA (@Memeswalaladka) May 28, 2021

Which Indian sitcom or film would you like to watch a reunion of? Tell us in the comments.

