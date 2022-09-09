Move Over Humans, Cats are Here to Train And Tell You How It's Done

There are hundreds of hilarious conspiracy theories regarding cats out there. These furry fluffballs have been said to have been worshipped as Gods by ancient Egyptians and some say they ruled the planet at some point in time.

Other hilarious theories include that cats are agents sent by aliens from space to monitor humans and that they are planning to take over the world someday. Well, you can choose to laugh them off or chuckle at these conspiracy theories but the video that we are about to show to you may just make you reconsider.

It looks like felines are upping the ante when it comes to training themselves to take over. And they’re doing it in groups. A video of three cats running on a hamster wheel is taking the internet by storm. A runged or ridged wheel is supported on a stand by a single or a pair of stub axles in these devices. Rodents can run on hamster wheels even in small spaces, hence the name.

The video shows a cat running on the wheel while another one provides its support by helping the wheel spin faster by pawing at it. Then they are joined by a third cat who also decided to join in the adorable training session. Take a look at the video shared by the handle of Cats of Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cats of Instagram (@cats_of_instagram)



The video has received more than 50,000 likes and has amazed people. Many of them even claimed that the video motivated them to hit the gym right away. Well, we do not know if these cats are training to take over the world, but we can be sure that this is probably the most adorable thing you will have seen today.

