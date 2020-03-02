Move Over Joaquin Phoenix, Matthew Perry's 'Chandler' Did the 'Joker' Pose First!

Matthew Perry joining Instagram recently created a lot of buzz on the Internet. Soon after him joining Instagram, rumors started fueling that one question fans always ask, "Is a Friends reunion finally happening?"

While that is, definitely happening, (finally!) there's a lot more that's changed since Perry joined Instagram.

Best known for playing the character Chandler Bing on the TV show, he's been exhibiting much of the characters personality on his Instagram.

From a bio that reads, What is this, my Instagram account?, the Chandler Bing side of Perry is coming on strong through the account.

In a latest post, he takes credit for inventing the 'Joker' pose which took the Internet by storm when Joaquin Phoenix's joker doing a dance on steps went viral and soon turned to a meme.

The picture shows a side-by-side comparison of Chandler Bing doing a very similar goofy albeit adorable dance moves, and Joaquin Phoenix aka Joker, can be seen dancing on a set of stairs in Gotham City.

Perry captioned it, "You’re welcome Joaquin."





Matthew Perry is best remembered for his role as Chandler Bing in the iconic TV series F.R.I.E.N.D.S alongside Jennifer Aniston as Rachel, Courteney Cox as Monica, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe, David Schwimmer as Ross and Matt Leblanc as Joey. The sitcom followed the lives of six friends living in New York as they navigated personal and professional joys and tribulations, much of it converging around a coffee shop named Central Perk.