Move Over Jofra Archer, a Desi Fan Had Predicted Kohli's 'Notebook' Celebration Two Years Ago

A dramatic Kohli had mimicked Williams' signature celebration when he took out his 'notebook' and ticked off the West Indian bowler from his list during first T20I contest.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:December 8, 2019, 1:29 PM IST
Fans are well aware of English quickie Jofra Archer's "supernatural" abilities to foretell eerily specific cricketing incidents but an Indian fan may just have outdone the pacer.

The said fan had "envisioned" a scene that took place during the first T20I against West Indies at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday back in 2017.

Virat Kohli, who was ably supported by KL Rahul (62), smashed an unbeaten 94 to chase down the steep target of 208 set by West Indies.

Kohli, who was visibly pumped, smacked six maximums in his innings but perhaps the most memorable shot of the day came when he sent West Indian bowler Kesrick Williams out of the park in the 16th over.

Impressed by his own shot, a dramatic Kohli mimicked Williams' signature celebration when he took out his "notebook" and ticked off Williams from his list.

This was, of course, in response to Williams celebrating Kohli's wicket in a one-off T20I match back in 2017. Post-match, a fan from India had "warned" Williams about Kohli returning the favour someday. This was pointed out by Twitter user @Man_isssh.

The above screenshot, for all the right reasons, wasn't "photoshopped" and you can check the comments section for the unedited comment on the below video uploaded a couple of years ago.

Back to Friday's match, after chasing down the WI score, Kohli asserted that the "notebook" response was all in good spirit.

"It's not the CPL, it happened to me in Jamaica when he got me out. So I thought I'll tick a few in the notebook as well, but all good. There were a few words, but smiles at the end. That's what you want to see. Good competitive cricket but in the end shake hands and give a hi-fi. That's what cricket is all about. Play it hard but have respect for opponents," Kohli said during a post-match interview.

You do not mess with the Skip! #TeamIndia #INDvWI @paytm

This, however, didn't stop Kohli fans from appreciating his on-field theatrics.

Kohli's notebook celebrations were turned into hilarious memes on Twitter.

