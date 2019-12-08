Move Over Jofra Archer, a Desi Fan Had Predicted Kohli's 'Notebook' Celebration Two Years Ago

Fans are well aware of English quickie Jofra Archer's "supernatural" abilities to foretell eerily specific cricketing incidents but an Indian fan may just have outdone the pacer.

The said fan had "envisioned" a scene that took place during the first T20I against West Indies at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday back in 2017.

Virat Kohli, who was ably supported by KL Rahul (62), smashed an unbeaten 94 to chase down the steep target of 208 set by West Indies.

Kohli, who was visibly pumped, smacked six maximums in his innings but perhaps the most memorable shot of the day came when he sent West Indian bowler Kesrick Williams out of the park in the 16th over.

Impressed by his own shot, a dramatic Kohli mimicked Williams' signature celebration when he took out his "notebook" and ticked off Williams from his list.

This was, of course, in response to Williams celebrating Kohli's wicket in a one-off T20I match back in 2017. Post-match, a fan from India had "warned" Williams about Kohli returning the favour someday. This was pointed out by Twitter user @Man_isssh.

The above screenshot, for all the right reasons, wasn't "photoshopped" and you can check the comments section for the unedited comment on the below video uploaded a couple of years ago.

Back to Friday's match, after chasing down the WI score, Kohli asserted that the "notebook" response was all in good spirit.

"It's not the CPL, it happened to me in Jamaica when he got me out. So I thought I'll tick a few in the notebook as well, but all good. There were a few words, but smiles at the end. That's what you want to see. Good competitive cricket but in the end shake hands and give a hi-fi. That's what cricket is all about. Play it hard but have respect for opponents," Kohli said during a post-match interview.

This, however, didn't stop Kohli fans from appreciating his on-field theatrics.

T 3570 - यार कितनी बार बोला मई तेरे को .. की Virat को मत छेड़ , मत छेड़ , मत छेड़ ...पन सुनताइच किधर है तुम ... अभी पर्ची लिख के दे दिया ना हाथ में !!!! देख देख .. WI का चेहरा देख ; कितना मारा उसको , कितना मारा !!( with due respects to Anthony bhai , of AAA ) pic.twitter.com/BypjyHdA86 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 6, 2019

Kohli's notebook celebrations were turned into hilarious memes on Twitter.

When someone hands over an advertisement pamphlet to you on the streets.. #INDvsWI#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/5A635P17zH — Kaju Katli (@MonkNxtDoor) December 6, 2019

Kohli writing a cheque after buying 1 kg of Onion. #IndvsWI pic.twitter.com/8KQkLsiwHL — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 6, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.