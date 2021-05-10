Move Over Jofra Archer, This Man 'Predicted' Coronavirus on Twitter in 2013

It’s been a year and a half of a global pandemic that’s changed everything about the way we feel what was ‘normal.’ Words like coronavirus, hand sanitizers, transmission, vaccination, Covid-19, SARS virus, and hotspot have become common words in our dictionary. India is currently experiencing a terrible second wave of the virus which has broken world tallies in a number of daily reported cases, and most countries in the world are still recovering from the onslaught that started a year go. Words to describe the pandemic often include ‘unprecedented’ and ‘caught off-guard’ which explains why the quick, invisible spreading nature of the virus couldn’t be stopped. But what if the pandemic could have been predicted - and already was?

A tweet from 2013 by what seems like a random user on the Internet is going viral — 8 years after it was posted. The tweet? Predicting Coronavirus.

Posted by @Marco_Acorte on Twitter, it just reads, “Corona virus….its coming."

Corona virus….its coming— Marco (@Marco_Acortes) June 3, 2013

While there is no other explanation for the tweet other than it implying he meant it for the generic group of ‘coronavirus’ and not specifically Covid-19, it blew up a year ago too, when the pandemic had in full-sway hit the world. You cannot edit the date or backdate a tweet on Twitter.

FBI pic.twitter.com/GxT9G0UKQk— Need a new general meme name lol (@ShaqBurnerAcct) March 12, 2020

Me when this was posted 2013 pic.twitter.com/c2gXn9UV5m— Legendary Leafeon Facts (@EpicLeafeonFact) May 4, 2021

Kya chall raha hai ye pic.twitter.com/q0roXWjakJ— RBG (@NikhilRBG) May 6, 2021

H O W DO YOU KNOW pic.twitter.com/fNV1y900Eu— jillian ⚢ (@owlfrogs) May 5, 2021

Marco, however, has posted nothing on Twitter since 2016, when he posted a slightly smiling emoji as his last tweet.

While ‘coronavirus’ itself existed long before 2020 and even before 2013, they imply a generic name for the disease group. The tweet is also going viral once more in the same time that a study has resurfaced from China, where the pandemic first hit, on ‘predicting’ the virus, albeit in 2015. A document has reportedly been found wherein Chinese scientists and health officials are found discussing a “new era of genetic weapons" that could be “artificially manipulated into an emerging human disease virus, then weaponised and unleashed. The document was written before the pandemic in 2015.

Titled ‘The Unnatural Origin of SARS and New Species of Man-Made Viruses as Genetic Bioweapons’, the paper is said to have suggested that the third world war would be fought with biological weapons, revealing how Chinese scientists were discussing the weaponisation of SARS coronaviruses five years before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

