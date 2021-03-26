Move Over Kardashians, These Paw-some Influences Are the Real Instagram Celebs

Pet influencers are no small stuff in the millennial world. Animals with social media pages persuade netizens on a massive level. They, with their cute and adorable activities,are on pace to cash in. According to OnBuy Pets Supplies, 2020 was expected to be the year of the dog and the cat. Pet influencers trend massively across the web and are largely a national phenomenon, 12 of the 15 highest earners are said to be from the United States.

Jiff Pom, a tiny Pomeranian dog, is often spotted in trendy outfits in his various celebrity appearances. He holds two Guinness world records for his speed on just two of his four tiny legs. His fame can also be credited to Katy Perry’s music video of Dark Horse.

Best known for her mukbang-style ASMR videos, Maya the samoyed is clearly not a polar bear. Maya records vlogs and participates in viral challenges and has amassed a huge following on social media. The Samoyed dog has received a customary gold play button tab for passing the 1-million subscriber mark on YouTube.

Doug the Pug has rubbed shoulders eh, paws with stars like Shakira, Ed Sheeran, and Cole Sprouse. He recreated Taylor Swift’s photos on Instagram in 2015. Doug recently recreated Lizzo’s look at VMAs and posed with a Popeyes’ chicken sandwich. His presence on social media is filled with pop culture references.

Tucker is such an adorable golden retriever with a strong following online due to his frantic reactions to basic items like balloons and hair clips that have gone viral. We are happy that his reactions are always captioned with beloved dog internet lingo that are made for memes.

Nala is the most famous out of seven Insta-famous cats owned by their pet parent. Her social media presence started in the year 2012, when her owner embraced the trend full-fledgedly in its premature days of creating captions on Instagram from the pet’s point of view.

Venus’ owners say she owes her distinct look to being a chimera. Chimera is a cat whose cells include two types of DNA, but the half and half split of her pigmentation makes her incredibly rare and easily recognizable. Venus’ Phanton of the Opera-like face caught the internet’s attention for the first time in 2012 through a viral Reddit post.

Crusoe’s social media presence is filled with snippets of his starring in adventurous activities from camping, to school. He also starred on a dog-studded version of “The Bachelor." He was nicknamed a “celebrity dachshund" initially as a joke by his owners, but the dog has well lived up to the moniker.