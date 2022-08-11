CHANGE LANGUAGE
Move Over Koffee With Karan: Rona With Ritu, Sambhar With Swetha 'Pitched' By Twitter
2-MIN READ

Move Over Koffee With Karan: Rona With Ritu, Sambhar With Swetha 'Pitched' By Twitter

By: Buzz Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: August 11, 2022, 14:26 IST

New Delhi, India

People on Twitter are coming up with their own spinoffs of Koffee With Karan. (Credits: Insragram/@koffeewithkaran7)

Koffee With Karan is okay, but how about Gaalis With Gaitonde or Pyaaz Ke Pakode With Priyata?

Koffee With Karan is all about celeb gossip, but what if there were talk shows that let you vent all your frustrations, or a talk show host who kept quietly handing you tissues while you cried? How about a talk show where you could just hang out with your friends with some snacks? In Twitterverse, things are switching up. People on Twitter are coming up with their own spinoffs of Koffee With Karan and some unique talk show ideas have been pitched. For example, a Gaalis With Gaitonde would let you vent without judgement, Rona With Ritu would let you just sob, Pyaaz Ke Pakode With Priyata would invite friends to eat snacks, Sambhar with Swetha would invite guests to gorge on carbs and then nap. You get the drift.

Most of these do have a nice ring to them. What do you think?

While these concepts move into developmental stages, we have to make do with Koffee With Karan. Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor appeared on the show recently and it would seem that Sonam has reprised her role as the resident ‘queen of sass’. The actor is known for dropping truth bombs unabashedly, and while sometimes her comments have been criticised, her candid nature has always been appreciated. This time around, she called Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra “Shiva No. 1″, told Karan Johar how most of her clothes are borrowed and revealed that her brothers have slept with all of her friends.

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what's creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywood and more.

first published:August 11, 2022, 12:40 IST
last updated:August 11, 2022, 14:26 IST