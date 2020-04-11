BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Move Over 'Masakali 2.0', Taher Shah is Back With a Song That Will Keep You Up All Night

Screenshot from video uploaded by Taher Shah.

Screenshot from video uploaded by Taher Shah.

'Farishta farishta, insaan farishta' - Taher Shah, 2020.

Anurag Verma
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 11, 2020, 2:45 PM IST
Share this:

The world is in a coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

In uncertain times such as these, the awaam of Pakistan and India collectively gasped when 'Mankind Angel' Taher Shah announced the arrival of his new song on social media.

Yes, the same Taher Shah who blessed us with with "Eye to Eye" and "Angel" which went far and beyond and shot him to such fame that even Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh turned Angel for Hrithik Roshan in a Dubsmash video.


On Friday, Shah fulfilled his promise and dropped "FARISHTA" on the Internet.

With the new song dedicated on children beings the angels on earth, "FARISHTA" was highly anticipated on social media especially Twitter. The lyrics, singer, concept, story, direction -- all credited to Taher Shah, fans were expecting nothing less than a banger video. Especially after the abomination that was 'Masakali 2.0', there was some hope left, felt many.




But 15 seconds into Taher Shah's video, this happens.

15

And it's all a downhill after.

animation

The 5-minute-long video and its animation is on hard drugs, clearly.

wow

unicorn

Farishta holding onto Taher Shah's watermark sign so no one plagiarises the precious animation is peak Taher Shah.

watermark

But despite all the effort and creativity put in, Taher Shahians were disappointed for one too many reasons. "Such a bad year that even Taher Shah disappointed us," pretty much summed up Shah's latest instalment.












Where's the lie?

But if "FARISHTA" left you underwhelmed as it did others, here's "Angel" to relive the good ol' memories.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    6,565

     

  • Total Confirmed

    7,447

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    642

     

  • Total DEATHS

    239

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 11 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,224,588

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,710,135

    +11,300

  • Cured/Discharged

    382,041

     

  • Total DEATHS

    103,506

    +822
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres