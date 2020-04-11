Move Over 'Masakali 2.0', Taher Shah is Back With a Song That Will Keep You Up All Night

The world is in a coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

In uncertain times such as these, the awaam of Pakistan and India collectively gasped when 'Mankind Angel' Taher Shah announced the arrival of his new song on social media.

Yes, the same Taher Shah who blessed us with with "Eye to Eye" and "Angel" which went far and beyond and shot him to such fame that even Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh turned Angel for Hrithik Roshan in a Dubsmash video.





On Friday, Shah fulfilled his promise and dropped "FARISHTA" on the Internet.

With the new song dedicated on children beings the angels on earth, "FARISHTA" was highly anticipated on social media especially Twitter. The lyrics, singer, concept, story, direction -- all credited to Taher Shah, fans were expecting nothing less than a banger video. Especially after the abomination that was 'Masakali 2.0', there was some hope left, felt many.





IT'S HAPPENING FINALLY!!!

Taher Shah coming to save us all from the abomination that was Masakali 2.0 and to give us real art yusss! This song will singlehandedly redeem 2020. https://t.co/DwSH0HdwRq — let me vent (@LetMeVentPlzzz) April 10, 2020





But 15 seconds into Taher Shah's video, this happens.

And it's all a downhill after.

The 5-minute-long video and its animation is on hard drugs, clearly.

Farishta holding onto Taher Shah's watermark sign so no one plagiarises the precious animation is peak Taher Shah.

But despite all the effort and creativity put in, Taher Shahians were disappointed for one too many reasons. "Such a bad year that even Taher Shah disappointed us," pretty much summed up Shah's latest instalment.





taher shah literally took four years to translate 'angel' into 'farishta'

Does Hand Sanitizer work on eyes? Asking for a friend who's just seen the latest Taher Shah music video.







Me throughout Taher Shah's farishta pic.twitter.com/726o0E4ZxM

After listening "Frishta song" Reaction of public on #tahershah





Such a bad year that even Taher Shah disappointed us — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) April 10, 2020







Taher Shah literally translated the entire angel song into urdu and it took him 4 years to do that, the the passion, the consistency, my idolo :( <3

Farishtay after having another Taher Shah song about them







Corona : I'm the worst thing happened this year

My face after watching Farishta for 30 seconds. #TaherShah





Where's the lie?

taher shah's farishta is getting the grammy for best music video

But if "FARISHTA" left you underwhelmed as it did others, here's "Angel" to relive the good ol' memories.

