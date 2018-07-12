English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Move Over Messi, Virender Sehwag Has Found 'Messi Ka Chacha' on the Internet
Sharing the video, he wrote, 'Forget France, England, Croatia, here is the man #FRABEL.'
source: Twitter
Every now and then, former Indian cricketer, Virender Sehwag has got his fans gushing in pride and adulation over his witty nature on social media.
Whether it was the recent punny birthday wish to Sunil Gavaskar or the meme he posted for Chris Gayle after his stormy century against SunRisers Hyderabad during the IPL.
And now, once again in complete spirit of keeping up with the FIFA World Cup craze, the legendary cricketer has tweeted a video of a man who has managed to impress him.
Sharing the video, he wrote, “Forget France, England, Croatia, here is the man #FRABEL.” The 30-second video is of a man who skillfully managed to kick a football through a small window of a house.
Sehwag also posted the video on his Instagram page with hashtag #MessikeChacha. Seems like the former cricketer is very pleased and impressed.
Forget France , England, Croatia, here is the man #FRABEL pic.twitter.com/pzBkC4LNTn— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 11, 2018
