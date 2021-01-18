Move Over Millennials, Senior Citizens' Survey Finds 65 Percent Hooked to Amazon Prime, Netlfix

Trumping notions that OTT platforms are preferred by millennials while the older generation still likes watching tv, a first-of-its-kind survey on senior citizens of India have found Amazon Prime to be the most preferred platforms for entertainment among them.

The survey named 'State of Seniors' found that over 65.7 percent of seniors interviewed said that they use Amazon Prime for entertainment followed by Netflix.

News channels and YouTube brought up the fore as the third and fourth most-viewed platform by seniors.

With respect to the growing senior population in India which is expected to mushroom to 20 percent of the population by 2050, the survey attempts to understand seniors better, with a special focus on their aspirations, preferences, and opinions in today's socio-cultural and political context.

Conducted by Antara and Access Media International, the survey paints a detailed picture of what senior citizens in urban spaces and affluent economic backgrounds think and feel about pop culture, current social and entertainment trends, and what they do to entertain themselves.

The survey noted that the lifestyles of senior citizens have shown a significant change with nearly 65 percent of the respondents stating they would like to spend their money most on 'traveling for pleasure'.

The findings may help content makers and policy creators to better help understand the needs of senior citizens, who are often ignored by society after a certain age.

The sample size of the survey consisted of over 2,000 senior citizens spread across several cities in India including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and others.

The coronavirus lockdown last year made senior citizens of the country privy to online services including video calling and social media. According to an Ericsson Consumer Labs report in July 2017, 89 percent of senior citizens relied on video calling to make it through the crisis, such as medical emergencies or staying connected with family. The senior category including all persons above the age of 60-year-old.

The report comes amid controversy around the OTT platform Amazon Prime and its show 'Tandav' following police complaints in Uttar Pradesh regarding certain scenes in the show that allegedly caused disrespect to the Hindu religion.