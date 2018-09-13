GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Move Over, Monica and Chandler! Ex Bhutan PM and His Wife are Setting New Couple Goals

Love is carrying your wife across a muddied road.

News18.com

Updated:September 13, 2018, 5:42 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Move Over, Monica and Chandler! Ex Bhutan PM and His Wife are Setting New Couple Goals
(Image: Twitter/@tsheringtobgay)
Loading...
A popular story, often debated for its authenticity, surrounding English gentleman Sir Walter Raleigh was that he laid his cloak over a mud puddle to keep Queen Elizabeth I from getting her feet wet. The story was originated by historian Thomas FullerMuch, who was notorious for embellishing facts quite too often. Rayleigh, a queen's favourite, was imprisoned in the Tower of London and ultimately beheaded in 1592 for having an affair with a maid. Oh well, talk about #LoveisLove.

Former Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay, was perhaps re-enacting the fabled tale when he walked through a muddied road with his wife on his back.

Posting the picture on Twitter, Tobgay wrote, "a man’s gotta do what a man’s gotta do to keep his lady’s feet clean."

Twitter's heart, of course, grew three sizes as they could not stop gushing over the heartwarming image.

















Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Shocking Visuals of a DMK District Councillor Beating Up a Woman

Shocking Visuals of a DMK District Councillor Beating Up a Woman

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...