Move Over, Monica and Chandler! Ex Bhutan PM and His Wife are Setting New Couple Goals
Love is carrying your wife across a muddied road.
(Image: Twitter/@tsheringtobgay)
A popular story, often debated for its authenticity, surrounding English gentleman Sir Walter Raleigh was that he laid his cloak over a mud puddle to keep Queen Elizabeth I from getting her feet wet. The story was originated by historian Thomas FullerMuch, who was notorious for embellishing facts quite too often. Rayleigh, a queen's favourite, was imprisoned in the Tower of London and ultimately beheaded in 1592 for having an affair with a maid. Oh well, talk about #LoveisLove.
Former Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay, was perhaps re-enacting the fabled tale when he walked through a muddied road with his wife on his back.
Posting the picture on Twitter, Tobgay wrote, "a man’s gotta do what a man’s gotta do to keep his lady’s feet clean."
Twitter's heart, of course, grew three sizes as they could not stop gushing over the heartwarming image.
Not as dashing as Sir Walter Raleigh, but a man’s gotta do what a man’s gotta do to keep his lady’s feet clean. 💕 pic.twitter.com/cSJWoMQm07
— Tshering Tobgay (@tsheringtobgay) September 12, 2018
This remindes me of monika and chandler 😄.
Couple goals!
— Ishita Rawat (@IshitaRawat5) September 12, 2018
Sir Walter Releigh only threw his cloak in the path of the Queen to save her feet from getting dirty but our dear Tensin Norgay carried the full weight of his lady on his person
— charanpalsingh ghei (@Cpsghei) September 12, 2018
What ever your position is, true love for your lady will be revealed.
Thanks you for sharing this, it may encourage our next generation to take care their ladies!
— Md Ataur Rahman Khan (@MdAtaurRahmanKh) September 12, 2018
Can anything be more romantic? I think not, Mr. Tobgay!
— Lavanya (@TheSignOfFive) September 13, 2018
Personally I think this is more chivalrous then any Act of Pomp and Circumstance.❤💐🙏
— CJ Pande (@cj_pande) September 12, 2018
It is more dashing than Raleigh I tell you.
— Arvind S Dev (@arvindsingh_dev) September 12, 2018
