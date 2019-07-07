Move Over Pakistan, These Similarities Between Kohli-Williamson's U-19 and 2019 Semi-Finals Will Blow Your Mind
It was Kohli who led India to victory against Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup semi-final clash back in 2008. The same two teams under the same two captains will meet 11 years later at this year's semi-final encounter in Manchester on July 9.
The eerie symmetry of Pakistan's 2019 World Cup campaign with their 1992 victory became a spooky topic of discussion and fans couldn't help but obsess with the similarities that Sarfaraz Ahmed's side unwittingly brought on paper that matched Imran Khan's team results. These theories were, however, promptly quashed as the team had to stay content with the fifth spot in the points table, after they failed to secure a berth in semi-finals.
Now, a new coincidence has been brought to the fore by a Twitter user and it has got to do with U-19 World Cup Semifinal match held in Malaysia back in 2008.
Leading the young side, Virat Kohli rose to the occasion against Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the semi-final battle with a match-winning performance with the bat and ball (yes, you read that right).
Bowling first, Kohli delivered a tight spell of 7 overs and gave away only 27 runs. He also picked up two vital wickets including foxing the then skipper Williamson, who was deceived and dismissed by stumping.
Chasing Kiwi's set target of 205/8, which was later revised to 191, U-19 Team India managed to chase down the score with 3 wickets in hand. Kohli contributed with the bat as well, adding an invaluable 43 to the scoreboard.
Kohli's U-19 Team India eventually went on to winning the World Cup as they beat South Africa in the finals.
Fast forward to 2019, senior Kohli's India is set to face off with the same captain Kane Williamson, the same team New Zealand, in yet another semi-final clash in Manchester on July 9.
But the similarities don't end there.
Not just the captains, but U-19 World Cup semifinal also featured Trent Boult, Tim Southee, and Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja - all three who are very much in the squad this time as well.
During 2008 under 19 world cup semifinal, India beat New Zealand by 3 wickets. India was lead by Kohli. New Zealand was lead by Williamson.Both going to face off each other in 2019 Odi world cup semifinal, again as captains of their respective countries. #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/Y6IP91U0QJ— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) July 6, 2019
Twitter user @CricCrazyJohns also pointed out the chances of rain that are predicted on July 9 may play a spoilsport in 2019's semi-final game between the two teams at Old Trafford Cricket Ground. The U-19 clash was also interrupted by the rain gods and the D/L method was brought into play.
Here is how the junior captains looked back then.
I am Kane Williamson. Right hand batsman.Captain. My favourite player is @sachin_rt. pic.twitter.com/JIvSlvUuuh— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) July 7, 2019
Virat Kohli. Captain. Right hand middle order batsman. Right arm quick bowler.My favourite cricketer is @hershybru. pic.twitter.com/bQwuvNAJ35— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) July 7, 2019
You can watch the 2008 semi-final match highlights here:
