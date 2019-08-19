Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Move Over Shane Warne, This Young Cricketer Just Bagged His First 'Wicket' at Lord's

The youngster bowled a leg-spin and the ball was caught by a man at short-leg - a scene that reminded many of legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 19, 2019, 4:02 PM IST
Move Over Shane Warne, This Young Cricketer Just Bagged His First 'Wicket' at Lord's
Screenshot from video uploaded by Hoddy CC Official / @HoddyCCOfficial on Twitter.
Loading...

A youngster, who has not yet reached 10-years of age, is being lauded by the Twitter handle of Hoddesdon Cricket Club called Hoddy CC Official, for taking his first wicket at Lords with a video which has gone viral on social media.

The official account of Hoddy CC, which calls itself a "family club with a reputation for blooding youth & desire for competitive cricket”, posted the video of the youngster who can be seen bowling at a statue in front of Lords and mock dismissing it with a "Warnie special."

Notably, the youngster bowled a leg-spin and the ball was caught by a man at short-leg.

The video, which since being posted on August 16, has already garnered 369K views with the club posting that England should keep an eye out for the young guy if they need a new spinner.

The club further tweeted that in England needed a wicket, then they should definitely find Finn and let him play for them.

Furthermore, a number of people commented on the video, with one writing that the youngster must have overstepped the crease to take the wicket:

While another posted, that the video left him smiling at the start of the day.

A third user posted how he loved the technique being used by the youngster,

While one even commented on his bowling style being similar to Shane Warne and asked which one is better.

Hoddesdon Cricket Club's official handle also added that England's search for a 'match winning spinner' has ended with Finley.

