Move Over Shane Warne, This Young Cricketer Just Bagged His First 'Wicket' at Lord's

A youngster, who has not yet reached 10-years of age, is being lauded by the Twitter handle of Hoddesdon Cricket Club called Hoddy CC Official, for taking his first wicket at Lords with a video which has gone viral on social media.

The official account of Hoddy CC, which calls itself a "family club with a reputation for blooding youth & desire for competitive cricket”, posted the video of the youngster who can be seen bowling at a statue in front of Lords and mock dismissing it with a "Warnie special."

Notably, the youngster bowled a leg-spin and the ball was caught by a man at short-leg.

@HoddyCCOfficial wish to congratulate our under 10, Finley H for taking his first wicket at Lords with a Warnie special (it won’t be his last !) pic.twitter.com/ujYUEWNxLs — Hoddy CC Official (@HoddyCCOfficial) August 16, 2019

The video, which since being posted on August 16, has already garnered 369K views with the club posting that England should keep an eye out for the young guy if they need a new spinner.

England need a new spinner? Keep your eye on this lad @jamestaylor20 @Eoin16 @root66 — Hoddy CC Official (@HoddyCCOfficial) August 16, 2019

The club further tweeted that in England needed a wicket, then they should definitely find Finn and let him play for them.

Furthermore, a number of people commented on the video, with one writing that the youngster must have overstepped the crease to take the wicket:

Think he must have over stepped the crease, he was rather close 😀 — Paul Chapman (@Chappie355) August 16, 2019

While another posted, that the video left him smiling at the start of the day.

This made me smile this morning. #thefuture — Paul Stevens (@PaulStevensPT) August 17, 2019

A third user posted how he loved the technique being used by the youngster,

Loved the curve on the ball by lad. He perhaps knew it the moment it was pitched that it is a wicket. — Rishi (@Rishi3065) August 17, 2019

While one even commented on his bowling style being similar to Shane Warne and asked which one is better.

Hoddesdon Cricket Club's official handle also added that England's search for a 'match winning spinner' has ended with Finley.

England's call for a match winning spinner has ended #futuresbrightfuturesgreen pic.twitter.com/55QNmtOyY4 — Hoddy CC Official (@HoddyCCOfficial) August 15, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.