Move Over Spider-Man and Batman, Fishermen are Getting the Superhero Treatment in Kerala

Fisherman > Superman, Spiderman, Batman, Heman, and all other mans put together! (for a Keralite today)#KeralaFloods

Name : unknown

Address : unknown

But people like this, whom we call as "just fishermen" saved thousands of lives in Kerala during flood. #KeralaFloods #KeralaFloodRelief

There was no Captain America, There was no Iron Man, There was no Thor, There was no Superman or Batman either. There was only Fishermen. Our guardian angels ❤️ Time to design few T shirts with the logo.Buyers on demand 😎 #KeralaFloods #KeralaFloodRelief



REAL HEROES DON’T WEAR MASKS.

We call them "fisherman" but they are "Superman". Some of them traveled 120 kms to Chengannur to save lives of people stranded, facing death,due to the deluge. Take a bow 🙏🙏🙏❤️✊ #KeralaFloods #KeralaFloodRelief #KeralaRains



The #fishermen the #ArmedForces local and national NGOs and most importantly the common people of Kerala have shown the world the power of human kindness and courage in the face of such devastation. The rest of India would do well to watch and take inspiration. Be strong #Kerala



Our superhero fishermen saving babies from floods! So far they've rescued more than one lakh people ❤️

These are the people you regard with contempt and and consider dirty.#KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/UFcESwxaG2



It's during times of great distress that you get to show what you are made of. You can be a disgusting gutter sanghi. Or you can choose to be like the hero fishermen of Kerala#KeralaFloods



Hats off to the real heroes of this rescue effort....the Fishermen of Kerala.

Hats off to the real heroes of this rescue effort....the Fishermen of Kerala.

They brought all their boats and launched a massive coordinated evacuation. No one asked them, no one funded them...they just did it!.#KeralaFloodRescue

Kerala rains have taught us that the state is full of heroes. It is unfortunate that we only found them when it required drastic action. While the rains have battered the state like never before and the total death toll has reached over 370 , it also saw a lot of heroic accounts of rescue. The devastating deluge in Kerala witnessed the emergence of fishermen as saviours when hundreds of them decided to brave through flood-waters to venture into areas where even naval commandos could not reach.With about 600 country vessels, they ventured into the most remote corners of the affected areas. Out of the 54,000 persons rescued in Ernakulam district, 18,000 were saved by fishermen who deployed 240 boats there.Most of the fishermen came from the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Malappuram, Kannur, Trissur and Ernakulam.The Internet has been all praises for these fishermen - comparing them to the comic book superheroes we have grown up admiring.Even prominent actor Siddharth, who had earlier also posted about how people could contribute to Kerala floods, also praised these fishermen.And the fishermen are also treated as heroes they are.The Chief minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan had asked people to give them a grand welcome when they come back home.And they did receive a gesture worthy of superheroes - something that is usually reserved for idols being carried on the backs of trucks was similarly demonstrated by people.The fishermen in Kerala remind us that just like Batman and Superman, the real heroes are ordinary people. And, they don't wear capes.