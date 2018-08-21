GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

Move Over Spider-Man and Batman, Fishermen are Getting the Superhero Treatment in Kerala

The fishermen in Kerala, remind us that just like Batman and Superman, the real heroes are ordinary people, who only step up in times of crisis, for a rescue that nobody seems coming.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:August 21, 2018, 1:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Move Over Spider-Man and Batman, Fishermen are Getting the Superhero Treatment in Kerala
The fishermen in Kerala, remind us that just like Batman and Superman, the real heroes are ordinary people, who only step up in times of crisis, for a rescue that nobody seems coming.
Loading...
Kerala rains have taught us that the state is full of heroes. It is unfortunate that we only found them when it required drastic action. While the rains have battered the state like never before and the total death toll has reached over 370, it also saw a lot of heroic accounts of rescue.

The devastating deluge in Kerala witnessed the emergence of fishermen as saviours when hundreds of them decided to brave through flood-waters to venture into areas where even naval commandos could not reach.

With about 600 country vessels, they ventured into the most remote corners of the affected areas. Out of the 54,000 persons rescued in Ernakulam district, 18,000 were saved by fishermen who deployed 240 boats there.

Most of the fishermen came from the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Malappuram, Kannur, Trissur and Ernakulam.

The Internet has been all praises for these fishermen - comparing them to the comic book superheroes we have grown up admiring.













Even prominent actor Siddharth, who had earlier also posted about how people could contribute to Kerala floods, also praised these fishermen.













And the fishermen are also treated as heroes they are.

The Chief minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan had asked people to give them a grand welcome when they come back home.

And they did receive a gesture worthy of superheroes - something that is usually reserved for idols being carried on the backs of trucks was similarly demonstrated by people.

WhatsApp Image 2018-08-20 at 10.28.57 PM (1)

WhatsApp Image 2018-08-20 at 10.28.57 PM

The fishermen in Kerala remind us that just like Batman and Superman, the real heroes are ordinary people. And, they don't wear capes.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...